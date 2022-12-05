Cole From 'Love Is Blind' Addressed The Zanab Drama & He's 'Thankful' For The Cuties Scene
He said the whole experience was "gross."
Cole Barnett from the third season of Love Is Blind is opening up about what happened on the show, including the highly talked about "cuties scene."
Barnett addressed his time on the show on a Dec. 2 episode of the Lauren Interviews with Lauren Conlin podcast.
The realtor told Conlin he's glad that Netflix released the "cuties" scene between him and Zanab Jaffrey. He also discussed whether he would do the show again now that he knows how it all ends.
“I’m just so thankful that they played the ‘cuties scene’ because it’s like, 'I don’t know why you’d say that I was body shaming you as well,'” he said in the interview.
Jaffrey had accused Barnett in the reunion show of shaming her for trying to eat two tangerines.
Barnett and Jaffrey fell in love in the pods and got engaged on the show, but when they got to the altar Jaffrey rejected Barnett and told him he had "disrespected" her throughout their journey.
When he was asked about that moment on the podcast, Barnett said he got "played" because the two had a private conversation before the wedding in which he told Jaffrey he wasn't ready to say "I do."
The couple had apparently discussed staying together afterward so they could go at a "slower pace."
“She played me 100 percent,” he said. “Because she told me that there was a chance that we were getting married. She had said she was 100 or 1,000 percent ready to marry me at that last date.”
Barnett and Jaffrey did not speak again after the altar until the reunion episode, which was filmed a year after the show had ended filming.
During the reunion, Jaffrey called Barnett out for allegedly "body shaming" her, which Barnett denied.
That's when other cast members brought up a time when he questioned her for eating two "cuties" (a.k.a. tangerines).
Barnett denied those claims and even asked Netflix to air that scene that never made it onto the show. Netflix added the footage to the end of the reunion episode.
On the Dec. 2. podcast, Barnett reiterated once again that he was not body-shaming Jaffrey when he told her to save her "appetito" for a dinner they had planned later.
"I was trying to keep things light and the reason that I’m using the word ‘appetito’ instead of appetite and speaking like a normal human is because I knew how sensitive things were with Zay on everything," he told Conlin in the podcast.
“I was walking on eggshells because I knew there’s just trip wires everywhere. The moment I say one thing that hits her wrong, I am now the worst. So it’s like, I was just trying to figure out how to even speak without saying something wrong.”
In the interview, Conlin also asked Barnett about the possibility of Jaffrey having coffee with Barnett's ex-wife.
The question comes after Jaffrey posted a TikTok late last month with the text, "I'm having coffee with his ex-wife."
@zanabjaffrey
Respectfully, we are not the same. Disrespectfully, we both don’t want that. #prayingforyou
Barnett said he heard about that and called it "interesting" and "crazy" if it's true.
"To me, that's a very weak thing to do because what are you doing, you're getting together and talking about someone behind their back," he said.
"If that's true and neither of them want to speak to me but they want to speak to each other, it's like cool I don't know, I'm connecting people through emotional trauma or something."
Then came the big question. Conlin asked Barnett if he had a chance to do it over, would he still pick Jaffrey.
"Hell no, not after what I know now," he said. "Not the way you phrased the question."
"I know what I've done and I can't change what is done. There's a lot of awesome moments with Zanab during our experience and I love her for what we did together, but it's like no, now that I see how things end, it's gross. That was just a horrible experience."
As for his portrayal on the show, Barnett said the series shows the best and worst moments but overall it was a "fair portrayal of who I am."
For those wondering about his current dating life, Barnett revealed he hasn't dated, but is open to it.
Season 3 of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.