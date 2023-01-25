The 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Is Coming Soon & Raven Will Face SK After Their Split
👀
The cast of Love Is Blind's third season is coming back together for a three-episode After the Altar special on Netflix, and there's bound to be some bitter feelings between a few of the show's ex-couples.
Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will reunite the cast a year after the finale, with the episodes scheduled to drop on February 10.
"A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the synopsis reads.
"Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"
In the season three finale Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia got married, as did Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton.
Sikiru "SK" Alagbada chose not to go through with his wedding to Raven Ross. The couple revealed during the reunion that they were back together, but they later called it quits for good amid allegations of Alagbada cheating on Ross.
Zanab Jaffrey said "no" to Cole Barnett at the altar and during the reunion, they admitted they had not spoken to each other since their wedding day.
Barnett also got emotional during that episode and said he regretted going on the show due to Jaffrey's accusation that his words had impacted her self-esteem.
Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez also didn't get married and Rodriguez later admitted at the reunion that she saw Bowden with a "tall blonde" the day after their failed wedding.
We'll soon find out how the married couples are doing and whether the couples that broke up have spoken since the reunion.
Season three of Love Is Blind is available now on Netflix.
Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 will be available on February 10.
- SK Of 'Love Is Blind' Tried To Clear Up Claims He Cheated On Raven & He's Going After People ›
- 'Love Is Blind' Couple Raven & SK Split Up Amid Cheating Claims & She's Cut Him From Her IG ›
- Cole Says He & Zanab Had A 'Love Is Blind' Plan & She Knew His Answer At The Altar ›
- Zanab Of 'Love Is Blind' Just Apologized To The Internet & She Even Brought Deepti Into It ›
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Dragged Cole For 'Body Shaming' Her & Netflix Has The Receipts ›