'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Reacted To Bartise's Compliments & Shaded Him So Hard On TikTok
"Omg the shade!"
Love Is Blind fans are patiently awaiting the season 3 finale and reunion episodes, but thankfully contestants like Raven Ross are giving us plenty of drama to enjoy while we wait.
Ross has been actively posting TikTok videos about her reactions to the show, and she recently seemed to call out co-star Bartise Bowden for comments he made about her.
In season 3 of the Netflix reality series, Ross and Bowden clicked in the pods and viewers thought they may even end up together.
However, Bowden ended things with Ross and got engaged to Nancy Rodriguez while Ross ended up with Sikiru "SK" Alagbada.
There was some drama later when all the couples got a chance to finally meet each other face-to-face and Bowden made it very clear that he was physically attracted to Ross. He even went as far as to tell this to his fiancée Rodriguez.
"She's hot as sh*t," he told Rodriguez.
However, Ross didn't seem fussed by Bowden in the latter part of the show, and now she's mocking him on TikTok.
Ross, however, made it just as clear that she was not interested in Bowden.
"Could never be my man 🥴, " she wrote in the caption of a new TikTok video, in which she seems to be slamming his choice of earrings.
Text over video says "When she thinks u want her man but he's wearing one of these" and then it goes to a photo of a man wearing a cross earring.
The audio for the video says "We are good. We are good. You're safe."
While Ross doesn't explicitly say who her video is about, Bowden was seen wearing a similar earring on the show and in an Instagram post.
With over 11 million views of the TikTok video, fans are absolutely loving Ross' humor and shade towards Bowden.
"Omg the shade!!!! I’m so here for it just finished episode three and Barista had the same ones on 😂😂😂😂😂," one person commented.
Ross responded with, "I literally didn’t even realize until after the fact but here we are hahah. So shady on accident 😂😂😂."
"Facts those are disgusting," one person wrote to which Ross replied: "Right. Gagggg lol🤢."
"Dangly earrings take a 10 to a 2," another follower said. Ross appeared to agree with the comment with a simple "facts" statement.
Last week fans saw the end of Ross and Alagbada's engagement after Alagbada said "I don't" at the altar.
The duo has reacted since the episode aired, with both expressing love for the other.
It's unclear if they got back together after filming.
We have to until Wednesday to see which couples, if any, said "I do" at the altar and if anyone is still together after the show finished filming.
The final episodes of Love Is Blind season 3 air on Wednesday.