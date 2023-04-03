A 'Love Is Blind' Fan Says No One Under 30 Should Be On The Show & People Are Split On It
Does older mean more mature?
Love Is Blind Season 4 has generated plenty of angry reactions towards some of its younger cast members, and now another debate has erupted on Reddit over whether there should be a minimum age on the show.
A Redditor recently floated the idea that Love Is Blind should only feature people 30 and older, and it's been getting a lot of mixed responses.
All four seasons have featured people in their mid-20s to late-30s so far, although the "mean girl" drama of Season 4 has revolved around two of the youngest contestants, Micah and Irina.
That may be why the Redditor decided to start the conversation about having an age limit to appear on the show.
"I feel like so many of these people are just like 'I've been trying to find love my whole life!' and they are like 25," the post reads.
"Like...you are now just able to rent a car and you've only been able to go to bars for 4 years. Your life has JUST started. People in their 30s are more ready to settle down and take things more seriously."
The Redditor concluded their post by saying that Netflix needs to be "more ethical about who they let on the show" and adds that the creators won't do that because they "love drama."
The post has stirred up a lot of reaction since it was published with many people liking the idea of an older cast.
"OMG THANK YOU YES YES YES," one person commented.
"I totally agree with this. I personally think that's why Tiffany and Brett are the normal ones out of this season lol," another person noted.
"I 100% agree with this!! Also, people in their 30s are more serious about settling down and are willing to overlook physical attraction more than younger people IMO [in my opinion]," another Redditor said.
However, others were more on the fence about whether an older cast would guarantee less drama.
"AGREED. I think we all still watch each new season hoping for the seriousness of Lauren and Cameron but instead we get messy messy messy 20 somethings," one commenter said and added that people in their 30s "can still be immature and create drama" but the show needs to raise "the bar."
"If they're all over 30 it would be a boring ass show with all the couples being happy together," another comment reads.
Others stated that age doesn't really matter for a show like Love Is Blind.
"Bad matches can happen at any age. That’s what dating is. That’s what growth is," one person expressed.
Another person seemingly suggested that the age doesn't have to cap at 30-something.
"There actually was a guy in his 50s in LIB Japan," they wrote and it is in fact true. According to The Cinemaholic, Shuntaro, 56, got engaged to a 30-year-old woman on the Japanese spinoff, but unfortunately, they did not last.
The creators of Love Is Blind have not commented on whether they would ever cap the age of their contestants.
However, Narcity spoke to Tiffany Pennywell about going on the show at the age of 36 and whether it gave her any sort of advantage in terms of being sure of what she was looking for in a partner.
"What I did believe was that I've learned from every dating experience that I've had," she said.
"So I just knew myself a little bit more and I wasn't going to kind of like settle."
Love is Blind S4 Cast Q&A. Narcity | Youtube
Pennywell got engaged to Brett Brown, 37, in the pods.
In one of the most-talked-about moments on the show thus far, Pennywell fell asleep during her date with Brown who was expressing his feelings at the time.
"It was late, and I'm in my mid-30s. I love taking a nap at a certain time," she told Narcity.
The first eight episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 are available on Netflix.