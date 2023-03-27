Micah Lussier of 'Love Is Blind' Has More Job Titles Than BFs & Skills Include 'Communication'
Her daily routines look different since the show ended.
Viewers are going wild for Love Is Blind season 4's "mean girl" Micah Lussier, and while she's standing out onscreen, she's quite the chameleon in her career. Lussier has adapted to more job titles than she battles love interests on the show, and it's pretty impressive.
From sales associate positions to non-profit marketing jobs and even teaching jobs, her professionalism shows a different side of Lussier that we don't see on LIB...and, according to her LinkedIn, she's excellent at communication.
The reality star graduated from Washington State University in 2018 and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.
While she was a student in school, from 2015-2019 (after graduation), Lussier was on the Board of Directors for Every Child At A Time where she "stimulated change for a non-profit school for underprivileged and homeless children." There, she also was an educator and was Teacher of the Month in July 2016.
During this time, she was also a sales associate at Old Navy and Sunglass Hut and finished college as a Rockstar Energy Marketing Intern which kicked off the rest of her career.
After graduation, she joined a brokerage, Sotheby's International Realty, as a marketing specialist from 2018-2019.
Next, she became a marketing specialist for a sales tax company to IT training, and even cloud-based automation. Her expertise shows she's pretty good at adapting to different industries...if only that translated to how she made friends on the show.
Lussier has been traveling the world since filming ended, which might be made possible by her remote position at her current job at Salesforce.
She spent some time in South Florida until she went back to Seattle when the show premiered. Now, she's showing her day-to-day routines in Washington on her TikTok, and it's pretty laidback compared to the drama she stirs up on the show.
The next batch of season 4's episodes air on Netflix on March 31.