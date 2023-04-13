You Can Get 'Love Is Blind' Cheap Gold Cup Dupes On Amazon & They Scream Main Character Energy
You’ll feel like you’re part of the show.
If you’ve been following and are a fan of the Love Is Blind reality show on Netflix, you might already know that the program is nowhere to be canceled as producers are looking for singles in different U.S. cities. So, with that said, you’ll probably keep seeing those gold wine cups all contestants love to carry around…and now, you can get yours too (click here if you're in Canada).
This drinkware is so characteristic of the LIB franchise that you’ll even find "Goldie the Goblet" on the show’s social media accounts. Goldie is a character that appeared during the third season of the TV series dressed in an all-golden suit, and his face is, you’ve guessed it, a golden cup — it’s more like an Instagram filter, tho.
In order to channel that main character energy, you’ll find those shiny gold wine glasses on Amazon you can perfectly use whenever you’re tuning in to watch a Love is Blind episode and keep following all the tea the contestants are involved in.
These glasses are made of stainless steel and are BPA-free. The material is also non-corrosive, suitable for any spirit you like, and because they don’t break, you can also use them around pools and beaches.
Aside from being glamorous, one of the best things about this drinkware is the price that comes with its unbreakable quality. You can get a pair of 18-ounce gold "goblets" for less than $30.
Get ready to relax, sit, and enjoy the LIB cast with a very chic drink in your hand that matches what the participants are drinking!