'Love Is Blind' Is Looking For Singles In DC & People Are Roasting The Casting On Twitter
"The devil works hard, but the casting department for Love Is Blind DC is working harder."
If you enjoy reality TV and have been following the Love Is Blind show, you probably already know that more seasons are coming up, and you now have the chance to find love in the pods if you’re a single living in big cities like Washington, D.C.
Kinetic Content Casting, the Love Is Blind production company, posted a casting call for singles in D.C., Denver, CO, and Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, back on March 29, and locals from the DMV area have been questioning and roasting the casting non-stop ever since.
"We are currently looking for brave singles who are interested in a serious commitment!" part of the Kinetic Content Casting post reads, something some Twitter users think The District locals don’t have.
"Me in the office: Love Is Blind is coming to DC. All my single coworkers: we are not using PTO for that," one person tweeted.
Some consider the casting to be all around the area, as people have shared signs posted on walls, and others have claimed that producers are reaching out to locals through LinkedIn.
\u201cLove Is Blind is struggling to recruit for DC and so is now using LinkedIn to recruit folks. \n\nI don\u2019t know which one of these things is more characteristic of DC. Lmao.\u201d— Brett Anitra Gilbert (she/her) (@Brett Anitra Gilbert (she/her)) 1681164477
"Love Is Blind is struggling to recruit for DC and is now using LinkedIn to recruit folks. I don’t know which one of these things is more characteristic of DC. Lmao," a Twitter user shared.
"Slightly offended the Love Is Blind DC producers haven’t messaged me on LinkedIn yet," another person tweeted.
Many of the jokes about the LIB casting are related to the work culture D.C. locals have.
"Love is Blind can’t find people in D.C. because everyone a) won’t take the time off from their career to find love, b) is afraid they might jeopardize their security clearance by going on the show, and/or c) doesn’t want it to pop up when they run for office someday," one Twitter user wrote.
\u201clove is blind currently casting in washington dc is so funny to me there is nothing on this planet i would love to see more than katie from deloitte and connor from the dod trying to talk about something other than their jobs\u201d— melvin spinach (@melvin spinach) 1680383572
"Love is Blind currently casting in Washington, D.C. is so funny to me," someone else shared. "There is nothing on this planet I would love to see more than Katie from Deloitte and Connor from the Dod trying to talk about something other than their jobs."
It’s currently unclear when the application process for LIB in this city will close.
