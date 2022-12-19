A Virginia Woman Re-Created The 'Elf' Mattress Scene & It's All Part Of 'Rejection Therapy'
"Best day EVER 😭"
The fear of getting rejected is something people unexpectedly deal with. One woman in Norfolk, VA makes it her mission for 100 days to ask uncomfortable questions she's afraid others will tell her 'no' for...like re-creating the mattress scene from Elf the movie.
The creator, Halle Buttafuso (@hallebuttafuso), dedicates her TikTok to a 100-day practice she calls "Rejection Therapy," which the idea of being denied in order to be more comfortable in your own skin. She recently published her 32nd day of trying it on December 10.
Her video gained over 2.3 million views because she walked into Mattress Firm asking the employee if she could re-create the scene in the Christmas film where Buddy the Elf jumps from bed to bed in a similar store.
"Hi, I'm going to get a new mattress soon, but I actually have a different question. Have you seen Elf?" Buttafuso asked.
Without hesitation, the staff member replied, "yeah, do you want to do it?"
...And then gave her the greenlight to jump on every bed like Will Ferrell.
@hallebuttafuso
BEST DAY OF REJECTION THERAPY EVER😭❌ if you watch one video of mine PLS let it be this one. shoutout mattress firm this was a bucket list item fr 🥹🫶🏼 #rejectiontherapy #rejection #rejected #exposuretherapy #mattress #mattressfirm #elfmovie #elf #buddytheelf #bucketlist
The official Mattress Firm TikTok account commented on her video: "Buddy would be impressed! 🙌"
Their comment received 8,800 likes, but many people seemed to be more impressed with the worker who knew exactly what the creator wanted to do and just let her.
"Why'd he know what you were gonna ask IMMEDIATELY after you brought up the movie," one user asked with crying face emojis. This response received 79.5K likes.
A former employee chimed in and said they were encouraged to allow people to do whatever they wanted to the cushions.
Narcity reached out to Halle Buttafuso asking her how Rejection Therapy has made her feel over the last thirty-plus days. She has not immediately responded at the time of publication.