Stephen Colbert Says Simu Liu's Passport Will Be Taken Away Over His Hockey Confession
"I’m sorry to my entire home country of Canada."
Simu Liu recently admitted to something that Canadians might find surprising, and Stephen Colbert was quick to let the actor know he might be in trouble.
On Friday, June 10, the Canadian actor visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where a live recording of the show was taking place.
Because it was being filmed late at night, Liu already had a full day, which included attending a hockey game for the New York Rangers.
"Let's go the sports report with my colleague Simi Liu," Colbert said. "Simu, how was the action on the ice tonight?"
"You're getting a real expert report on the hockey," Liu warned.
"'Cause you're Canadian!" Colbert realized.
Liu then tried to break down the game but didn't do a very good job at it.
"It was just over," he said after describing Tampa's last goal. "It felt like a punch in the gut."
"I've never watched a hockey game before in my life," the actor admitted.
"You might have lost your Canadian passport for saying that," the talk show host let him know.
"Probably," Liu said, noting that he's likely no longer welcome in the country.
He took it one step farther and even apologized to the entire country on Instagram for his un-Canadian behaviour.
"I’m still not sure how I ended up here," he wrote as a caption for the whole experience.
"Thank you for having me @ColbertLateShow and I’m sorry to my entire home country of Canada for not being a bigger hockey fan."
While he may not be a fan of the winter sport, he's an outspoken supporter of the Toronto Raptors and basketball in general.
In July, Liu will be hosting a celeb-filled basketball game in the 6ix to raise money for the Jeremy Lin Foundation as well as fundraise for a new community centre.
