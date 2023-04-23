Stephen Colbert Roasted Canada For A Word We Use & Low-Key Lost It Over A Bear Story (VIDEO)
"What is this, Archie Comics from 1954?"
Stephen Colbert recently took the opportunity to poke a bit of fun at some recent news out of Canada and the entire thing is wild.
On Friday, April 21, while hosting a segment of "Meanwhile," the late-night host shared an incident from B.C. that made headlines in the country.
"Meanwhile, up in Canada, a black bear broke into a vehicle and guzzled 69 cans of pop," Colbert recounted, which is absolutely a thing that happened.
"That's insane," he continued. "They call it pop? It's soda, it's not pop. What is this, Archie Comics from 1954?"
Colbert then discussed the tactics that the owner of the car used to try and get rid of the animal.
"The woman says she did everything she could to scare the bear away including — and this is a quote — 'reasoning with him,'" the host said.
Next up, the woman tried "psyching" the creature out by telling it she was a bear hunter.
He then shared an imaginary conversation between the bear and the woman.
"Hey, let's be reasonable here, Smokey, I'm a bear hunter," he pretended the woman said.
"You're no hunter," responded the bear.
"You got me," said the woman.
"No, I didn't," replied the bear. "This is a hallucination you're having while bleeding out because you tried to reason with a bear. Want some orange pop?"
Meanwhile… No More Netflix DVDs | Canada's Pop-Guzzling BearThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert | YouTube
Sharon Rosel, who had purchased the drinks for the food truck she owns, had 72 cans of soda in her car, and the bear went through the root beer, cola and orange soda but decided to call it quits when it got to the diet pop, according to CBC.
Rosel said she also tried throwing cold water at the bear to scare it away from her vehicle, but alas, she had to wait out the animal while it destroyed her car.
"Of course, white leather interior goes really good with orange Crush," she said about some of the damage.
At least no one got hurt!
