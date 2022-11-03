Trudeau Once Invited Matthew Perry To 'Fight' & The Actor Is Finally Clearing Up The Rumours
"So they told me that we beat up Justin Trudeau..."
Friends actor Matthew Perry recently sat down with Stephen Colbert and admitted that he doesn't actually remember if he once beat up Justin Trudeau.
The Canadian visited the late-night show to chat about his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, when the host brought up the history between the two.
"You grew up in Canada, in Ottawa," said Colbert. "Went to school with a young man named Justin Trudeau. Now, who gets recognized more in Canada? You or Trudeau?"
"I would say Trudeau," Perry responded. "There was a big rumor about us that I beat him up in grade school."
"Did you?" asked the host.
"I don't think so," said Perry.
In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2017, Perry admitted to the deed, saying, "We actually, uh, beat up Justin Trudeau," which he said he was not proud of.
It seems he's walking back on that story now though, saying that it was his friends who fed the story to him.
"So they told me that we beat up Justin Trudeau and I just believed them," Perry shared.
Years later, the PM caught wind of the story and issued a challenge on social media.
"He tweeted me and he wanted to like have a fight," said the actor. "And I said, 'You have your own army. No thanks.' And it ended there, thank goodness."
\u201c@JustinTrudeau I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1491051460
Regardless of what actually happened, it seems everything is sorted out between them now!
That's not the only thing Perry has walked back on — he recently made headlines over two instances in his book where he seemed to suggest that Keanu Reeves should be dead rather than the late actors Chris Farley, River Phoenix and Heath Ledger.
"I’m actually a big fan of Keanu," the actor said following the backlash, as reported by Deadline. "I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead."
Matthew Perry's memoir, where he discusses his struggles with addiction and aspects of his personal life, is now available to be purchased.
