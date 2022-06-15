NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Simu Liu's New Book Has Inspired Some Extremely Thirsty Reviews & Apparently He's A 'Daddy'

"Simu is daddy."

Trending Staff Writer
Simu Liu holding his book. Right: Simu Liu playing basketball.

@simuliu | Instagram

It looks like Simu Liu can officially add "daddy" as a qualification to his CV even though he's never had a child!

On Tuesday, June 14, the Canadian actor took to his Instagram story to share a funny review of his recently published autobiography.

"Casually browsing We Were Dreamers reviews on Amazon when suddenly..." he wrote with a screenshot of the funny comment.

"Simu is daddy," the Amazon review simply said.

How succinct!

Over on Goodreads, where his book has an impressive 4.57/5 stars, there are even more thirsty comments about the Shang-Chi and Kim's Convenience star.

"Simu, if you are reading this, MARRY ME?" one person asked.

Unfortunately, they might have competition.

"Simu Liu you’re a genius, may i please have your hand in marriage?" another asked.

His book also seemed to affirm the affections of others.

"Thought I loved Simu, now I know I love Simu," said one reviewer.

"Will never apologize for the rabid affection this man sparks in me every time he speaks or posts or does literally anything," one avid person shared.

As well, it looks like some may be willing to dip their toes into infidelity for a chance with the handsome actor.

"Simu Liu...my soul mate...don't worry, my husband is aware," someone wrote.

Aside from the thirsty comments, there were of course many who praised Liu for his candour in sharing his experience as an Asian American who was born in China, came to Canada as a young child and eventually pursued a career in acting after getting fired from his accounting job.

Liu is currently on tour for his book and has upcoming stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston following his appearances in Philadelphia, New York and Toronto.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

