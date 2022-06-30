Simu Liu Opened Up About The Scar On His Hand & Said He Got Attacked By A Pig On Vacay
"Pig came out of nowhere."
Simu Liu was living it up in the Bahamas lately with the hosts of The View and shared that he got mauled by a wild pig.
The Canadian actor, who was promoting his new memoir We Were Dreamers on the show, chatted about the details of the incident.
"It is my first time in the Bahamas," he said. "I would say one of the most beautiful places I've ever been to."
"I would say about 95% of it has been like the best vacation I've ever been on. And then to address the other 5%, I did have a pig encounter just the other day," sharing that he had been bitten.
One of the hosts had a flirty response to the handsome actor.
"But honey, let me tell you I don't blame the pig for biting you," said Ana Violeta Navarro-Cárdenas.
Liu said that it was an incredible experience but had some words of advice.
"You get to swim with them. You get to pet them," he said. "They're really, really friendly until you put a carrot in your hand. And then they turn into completely different creatures."
Over on his Insta story, he also addressed the situation.
"I just wanted to clear the air on something real quick," he said on June 29. "A lot of you have been asking about this injury on my hand. I've been wearing some bandages on some appearances lately."
He explained that he didn't punch anyone and that it wasn't stunt-related.
"I got bit by a pig. Okay? I got bit by a pig in the Bahamas," explained.
"I had a carrot in my hand. Pigs get very aggressive when they see food. Wasn't paying attention, pig came out of nowhere, it was a bloodbath," he said before sharing he's "totally fine."
He also said he was the only one out of hundreds of people to get attacked.
"Just watch out," he warned. "Be safe. Be safe out there."
