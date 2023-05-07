Simu Liu Says To 'Get Your Facts Straight' After Being Called A Token Asian Actor & Thirst Trap
"Also I'm not a 'thirst trap' I'm a f*cking actor."
Simu Liu is standing up for himself after a recent article suggested that he wasn't leaving room for other Asian male actors in Hollywood.
On May 4, the Canadian celeb posted his thoughts about the whole situation to his Facebook page.
"The trashest take by HuffPo," Liu said in regard to an article the outlet published titled "We Love Simu Liu, But He’s Not The Only Talented Asian Thirst Trap In Hollywood."
"I'm all for an Asian king thriving," said the article, which Liu posted a screengrab of on social media. "But when a single actor gets the bulk of Asian male roles in Hollywood, it feels a little like tokenism."
Liu slammed the article, calling on the outlet to "get your facts straight."
"Way to attempt to put us against one another. What 'bulk' of roles are you referring to?" the actor asked. "Are there movies I'm in that I'm not aware of?"
"Do you really think that there is a quota of 'Asian male roles' that is a zero sum game?" Liu continued. "Every thing I have taken post Shang-Chi was not written Asian. We've been able to reshape stories to get more representation onscreen."
"Get your facts straight."
He also had some parting words about their choice of words over his looks.
"Also I'm not a 'thirst trap' I'm a f*cking actor," Liu wrote.
In the comment section, many came to his defence.
"That dude said hold up Simu got cast in TWO MOVIES???!!!? Imma need to write a thinkpiece," one person wrote, which Liu agreed with.
"Yes I wish I could like this a thousand times," the Kim's Convenience actor wrote.
"It's so ironic the hate they have on you Simu Liu," wrote another. "I have watched you grow from stock photo shoots to commercials and your blossom to major roles. You earned these roles and you need to be respected just any other actor put into the spotlight."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.