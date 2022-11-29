Simu Liu Was On 'The Simpsons' Last Night & Dissed An Iconic Character (PHOTOS)
"Sucks to suck."
Simu Liu has a new accolade to add to his long list of impressive accomplishments: starring as a character on The Simpsons.
On Monday, November 28, the Canadian actor appeared on the show as Hubert Wong, Lisa Simpson's future "visionary tech giant" husband, according to NBC, who eventually creates the ePhone.
For his marriage proposal to Lisa, Wong spent $20 million to create technology that allows people to kiss on the moon.
Liu tweeted a pic of the rather awkward-looking romantic moment and had some rough words for another character who has had a long-standing crush on Lisa.
"Sorry Milhouse sucks to suck," wrote Liu.
As if marrying Lisa wasn't enough, it seems Wong also got named TIME's person of the year, which is an impressive feat given that the 2021 recipient of that honour was Elon Musk.
On his Insta, Liu recapped the whole experience.
"Messed around and married Lisa Simpson?!?! How lucky can a guy possibly get?" the actor wrote. "Oh yeah and the TIME thing is not too shabby either."
"It was a surreal experience lending a voice to this legendary show and cast."
Back in August while having a date night with his now ex-girlfriend, Jade Bender, Liu chatted with The Daily Stardust about working with the show.
"It's like a wild thing to be able to work with that cast 'cause they've been together for like 33, 34 years, I think," he said.
"And just a surreal moment for me. I grew up watching them, same as you."
Congrats, Simu, and all the best to Lisa and Hubert!
