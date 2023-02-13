Fans Think Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Have Had Another Baby Because Of This Subtle Photo
Fans are also speculating that Taylor Swift has leaked the child's name. 👶
Congratulations may just be in order for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively!
Eagle-eyed fans believe the couple have just welcomed baby number four and revealed it in the subtlest of ways… with a Super Bowl picture!
On Sunday, February 12, Lively posted a picture on Instagram with her husband, Reynolds, and his mother, Tammy.
"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023… been busy," she captioned the post, which also included photos of a number of tasty treats.
Despite the delicious dishes on display, all eyes were elsewhere. As a huge number of the couple's fans quickly pointed out, Lively was wearing a fitted black t-shirt and jeans, and had no visible signs of a baby bump.
Considering Lively announced she was pregnant with baby number four last September, and has recently been posting pictures showing a growing bump, fans have taken the latest pic as evidence that the couple has welcomed their new bundle of joy.
"Congratulations," reads the first comment on the post, which has received over 480 likes.
"She discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards in a tight shirt. She’s good at this," another added.
"Epic post! I knew the baby had arrived. Great job keeping your life private (as you can). Bravo," a third wrote.
As of February 13, no official details about the baby had been shared by the famous parents.
This isn't all too unusual from the celebrity couple, though.
Lively and Reynolds are generally pretty private when it comes to the lives of their children and haven't made any big announcements on social media about their family in the past.
In fact, Lively only revealed that she was pregnant when she showed up to an event in New York in a shimmery gold mini-dress that debuted her baby bump.
Shortly after, in October, fans speculated that Taylor Swift had leaked the name of the couple's fourth child in her song "You're On Your Own, Kid."
The American singer actually name-dropped the couple's three daughters, James (8), Inez (6) and Betty (3), in her previous albums, leading to speculation that Daisy-Mae could be the latest child's name.
The famous duo have kept us entertained over the last few months though, with Lively trolling Reynolds on social media and Reynolds recently appearing — and stopping for pictures — in a Markham restaurant.
Here's wishing them all the best!
