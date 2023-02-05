Ryan Reynolds Stopped In For A Surprise Lunch At A Markham Resto & Was 'Really Humble' (PHOTO)
The owner said he was chatting with the staff and "very approachable."
Imagine slurping back some spaghetti only to look up from your plate and spot Ryan Reynolds walking into your local Italian restaurant.
Reynolds was all over Ontario this week, from crashing a student broadcast at Seneca College to showing up at a Unionville restaurant.
Naz Sala, co-owner of ll Postino, told Narcity that Reynold showed up with a large group of people for lunch on February 1 at around 1 p.m.
She said they didn't expect to host the celebrity but that they were "super excited and happy to have him there."
Sala said Reynolds and his group shared a family-style meal of appetizers and entrees, but that didn't stop him from chatting up the staff and even taking some pictures.
The famous actor even snapped a picture with Sala and her husband, Joseph Sala.
Ryan Reynolds with the owners of ll Postino. @ilpostinorestaurant | Instagram
Sala said the 46-year-old star was "really humble" and "down to earth."
"It was just wonderful having him there and super exciting. We're just really grateful he stopped by our place."
Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti retweeted the photo of Reynolds with the caption, "When you're in the neighbourhood we'll of course you make time to drop in to one of our best restaurants, ll Postino!"
\u201cWhen you\u2019re in the neighbourhood we\u2019ll of course you make time to drop in to one of our best restaurants, ll Postino!\u201d— Mayor Frank Scarpitti (@Mayor Frank Scarpitti) 1675368221
On Wednesday, Reynold's also stopped by Seneca College in Toronto and helped two journalism students deliver their broadcast, according to a tweet from Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro.
\u201cTrue story: two journalism students at Seneca College in Toronto on Wednesday were honing their craft in studio. Ryan Reynolds, who was getting a tour of the school at the time, not only dropped by to say hello, but contributed to the broadcast. This guy\u2019s amazing.\u201d— Sid Seixeiro (@Sid Seixeiro) 1675282861
The actor playfully delivered a script about Doctor Phil alongside two students, giving a masterclass in journalism to the broadcasters of tomorrow.