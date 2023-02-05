ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Stopped In For A Surprise Lunch At A Markham Resto & Was 'Really Humble' (PHOTO)

The owner said he was chatting with the staff and "very approachable."

Toronto Staff Writer
Ryan Reynolds with the owners of ll Postino. Right: ll Postino in Markham.

Imagine slurping back some spaghetti only to look up from your plate and spot Ryan Reynolds walking into your local Italian restaurant.

Reynolds was all over Ontario this week, from crashing a student broadcast at Seneca College to showing up at a Unionville restaurant.

Naz Sala, co-owner of ll Postino, told Narcity that Reynold showed up with a large group of people for lunch on February 1 at around 1 p.m.

She said they didn't expect to host the celebrity but that they were "super excited and happy to have him there."

Sala said Reynolds and his group shared a family-style meal of appetizers and entrees, but that didn't stop him from chatting up the staff and even taking some pictures.

The famous actor even snapped a picture with Sala and her husband, Joseph Sala.

Ryan Reynolds with the owners of ll Postino. @ilpostinorestaurant | Instagram

Sala said the 46-year-old star was "really humble" and "down to earth."

"It was just wonderful having him there and super exciting. We're just really grateful he stopped by our place."

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti retweeted the photo of Reynolds with the caption, "When you're in the neighbourhood we'll of course you make time to drop in to one of our best restaurants, ll Postino!"

On Wednesday, Reynold's also stopped by Seneca College in Toronto and helped two journalism students deliver their broadcast, according to a tweet from Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro.

The actor playfully delivered a script about Doctor Phil alongside two students, giving a masterclass in journalism to the broadcasters of tomorrow.

Brooke Houghton
Toronto Staff Writer
Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
