Ryan Reynolds Is Reportedly Making More Moves To Buy The Ottawa Senators & Here's How
The Weeknd is also rumoured to be interested in the team.
Ryan Reynolds may be one step closer to purchasing the Ottawa Senators.
The 46-year-old actor hasn't been shy about his interest in buying the Canadian NHL team from dishing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about needing a sugar daddy or mommy to afford the steep purchase.
"I am trying to do it. It's very expensive," said Reynolds. "I need a partner with really deep pockets."
It looks like Reynolds may be fishing for those deep pockets within the industry, according to the Ottawa Sun.
The news outlet reports that Reynold spoke with possible investors and is trying to figure out where his talents would best fit and is interested in involving his production company, Maximum Effort, in the sale.
The production company recently released a docuseries on Ryan Reyolds and Rob McElhenney's purchase of the soccer team Wrexham AFC, and Ottawa Suns sources report that Reynolds thinks he could help tell the Senator's story.
Sources also report that Reynolds has spoken with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about the sale and flagged his interest in being part of the purchase.
The team was recently evaluated at $655 million U.S, which means Reynolds will need a whole lot of manpower behind him to afford the sale, given his estimated net worth is $150 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Although Reynolds may not be the only celebrity interested in the team, according to rumours brought up on Sports Net 32 Thoughts podcast, where the hosts brought up The Weeknd's name but couldn't confirm the Toronto rapper's interest.
The Ottawa Sun reports that bidding on the team should start in January 2023.
Narcity reached out to Reynolds and The Weeknd for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.
- Ryan Reynolds Is Reportedly Thinking Of Buying The Ottawa Senators & Here's What It May Cost ›
- Ryan Reynolds Confirms He's Trying To Buy The Ottawa Senators & 'Needs A Sugar Daddy' (VIDEO) ›
- Ryan Reynolds Ottawa Senators - Narcity ›
- Ryan Reynolds Bought A Soccer Team & Felt All The Feels Attending His First Match ›