Ryan Reynolds Is Reportedly Thinking Of Buying The Ottawa Senators & Here's What It May Cost
Sorry Vancouver Canucks!
Ryan Reynolds is reportedly looking into buying an NHL team, but his hometown hockey fans may be disappointed.
PEOPLE reported that the Vancouver-born actor is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators if the team goes up for sale, according to an anonymous source close to Reynolds.
The source told PEOPLE that Reynolds wants the team to stay in Ottawa despite the potential for the team to relocate depending on the sale.
How much are the Ottawa Senators worth?
If Reynolds wants to throw his hat in the ring for the Ottawa Senators, it's going to cost him a pretty penny.
Sportico recently evaluated the Senators at $655 million U.S. and report that the sports team has locked down a bank to look into a potential sale.
So if Reynolds wants a piece of the Senators pie, he may have to be ready to spend some serious dough.
Although the actor's own net worth is estimated to be $150 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Who owns the Ottawa Senators
Eugene Melnyk owned the Senators, but after he died he left the team to his children, Anna and Olivia, according to Sportico.
Currently, the team is run by a three-person board, and the Melnyk family has reportedly hired Galatioto Sports Partners (GSP), who also happen to be selling the MLB's Los Angeles Angels.
Narcity reached out to the GSP president Salvatore Galatioto for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.
Reynolds also teased his interest publicly in a Twitter exchange.
A fan responded to one of Reynolds's tweets, writing "Ottawa Senators are for sale... Come be our owner :)," and the Deadpool actor responded with a contemplative emoji with its hand on its chin.
The team's founder Bruce Firestone previously told CBC that change may be coming.
"With the team on the upswing, there will likely be quite a bit of interest. My hope is that a local group will take over, and I've spoken with a few who may participate."
Firestone told PEOPLE that "two local groups" are interested in the team's sale, but he hasn't heard of Reynold being involved in either group.
Reynolds dipped his toe into sports last year and currently co-owns the Wrexham AFC, a Welsh football (soccer) team.
Narcity reached out to Ryan Reynolds for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.