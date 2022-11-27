'The 1975' Matt Healy Made Out With A Fan Onstage & She 'Blacked Out' During The Kiss (VIDEO)
She called her husband right after. 👀
The 1975 lead singer Matt Healy has been kissing fans at his shows.
The 33-year-old artist pulled a fan up on stage at his Las Vegas concert on November 25 during the song Robbers and made out with her on stage.
24-year-old Isabella Alfie told Narcity that the kiss was "great" and consensual despite the artist smelling of cigarettes – which, if you're a fan of The 1975, doesn't come as a surprise.
\u201cMatt Healy of the @the1975 kissing fan @xsbella on stage at the Las Vegas concert on November 25. \n\n\ud83c\udfa5:@xsbella\u201d— Brooke Houghton (@Brooke Houghton) 1669575044
"I mean, it was great," said Alfie. "I don't even know. It was just – I think I just blacked out."
Alfie has been a fan of the band since 2014 and flew out to Las Vegas with her friend after already attending three of the tour's shows in Texas, where she lives.
Allfie said she made friends with the band's security at the Texas shows, which may have greased the wheels for her Las Vegas stage kiss.
She was in the pit at the Las Vegas show and said a person next to them had a sign asking Healy to play Girls since it was their birthday.
"He was like, 'Oh, I can't do that. But I can make out with y'all,' or something along those lines."
Allfie made a sign on her phone asking the star to make out, and her wish came true when Healy noticed it and came closer to read it, asking if she knew the song Robbers.
After telling him that she did, she said he told her to get on the stage, and she jumped the barricade.
"I went up there, and then he was like, 'What's your name?' I said, 'I'm Isabella, ' and he said, 'Ok, well, you sit up here [on the couch] and make yourself at home."
While on the couch, she said Healy pulled the mic away and told her that they didn't have to "snog" if she didn't actually want to.
To which she replied, "Oh, we are."
On stage, the artist sat on her lap for a bit, and the pair shared a kiss centre stage before she was taken away by security.
After they kissed, Allfie said she called her husband who said he was ok with the kiss since they had talked about it beforehand.
Healy has since brought another fan on stage for a smooch.
\u201cMatty Healy of #The1975 kisses another fan onstage during a performance of \u201cRobbers.\u201d\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1669541622
Although this recent behaviour comes after the lead singer opened up to The Guardian about feeling sexualized by fans when the band first rose to fame after dealing with "early sexual experiences" that were "really difficult to deal with."
"People were having a romantic relationship with the band, I was sexualised to a certain extent; it was sexy, in the way that leather jackets and smoking and all that kind of sh*t was sexy. And I think [I had] an inner dialogue where I just hadn’t dealt with things, I probably hadn’t done the right amount of therapy."
Narcity reached out to Healy for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
- Justin Bieber Had A Fan Rush On Stage During A Concert & It Did Not End Well (VIDEO) ›
- Drake Just Cancelled 3 More Concert Dates And His Canadian Fans Are Furious ›
- Halsey Stopped Her Florida Concert Mid-Song To Break Up A Crowd Fight & She Was Pissed ›
- Lizzo FaceTimed A Fan's Man At Her New York Concert & Told Her To Dump Him (VIDEO) ›