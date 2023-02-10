The 1975's Matt Healy Is Getting Torn Apart Online For 'Homophobic' Comments On A Podcast
He went off on Harry Styles, Pink and menstrual cycles.
The 1975's lead singer Matt Healy is under fire again and this time it's over comments he made about singers Pink and Harry Styles on a podcast.
On February 9 Healy was on The Adam Friedland Show podcast where he commented about Pink's looks and then the conversation turned to Harry Styles' sexuality.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
"Did you see that Pink's getting cancelled for looking like a lesbian for her career and now that's being regarded as queerbaiting?" Healy said. "Loads of 18 year olds are being like, 'She's done irreparable damage to the lesbian community.'"
Friedland then asked Healy about Styles in an exchange filled with homophobic comments from both of them.
"Why do they let Harry Styles do that?" Friedland asked before Healy replied with, "He gets a pass, I don't know. I actually don't think the gays really like it, it's young girls that think it's a new thing that are like, 'Oh my God.'"
The conversation didn't end before other homophobic remarks were made including another by Friedland who said, "Gay men don't have a problem with somebody pretending to be gay, they just jack off to it."
"Yeah. Maybe it's not all gay guys but it's a lot of them," Healy replied.
Queerbaiting is the practice of implying non-heterosexual relationships or attraction in order to engage an 2SLGBTQIA+ audience to garner interest, but it's never actually confirmed if the person is gay or straight.
Styles has been criticized for queerbaiting in the past.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer made comments about his sexuality and his relationships.
“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something,” Styles said in the interview.
Styles recently ended a relationship with actor-director Olivia Wilde.
Healy's comments ignited plenty of angry responses on Twitter, where many are calling the 1975 frontman out.
One person said the podcast was like listening to a "group of sex deprived teenage boys" and the "misogyny, homophobic vocabulary and overall derogatory tones" are concerning.
\u201cThis Matty Healy podcast genuinely sounds like listening to a group of sex deprived teenage boys. It\u2019s actually terrifying - the misogyny, homophobic vocabulary and overall derogatory tones of the entire thing is so so concerning. What the fuck has happened to this man?\u201d— katie (@katie) 1676026703
Another Twitter user called Healy out for the "god awful sh*t" he was saying about Styles.
\u201cand you wonder why harry doesn\u2019t like you and refused to perform with your band when you have this god awful shit to say about him\u2026 the blatant homophobia\u2026 and coming from matty healy of all people? the stage-gay \u201ci\u2019m 100% straight\u201d guy? oh fuck off\u201d— kelly \u263e (@kelly \u263e) 1676004401
Those aren't the only comments made on Thursday's podcast that are raising eyebrows.
Healy and the hosts also commented on a woman's menstruation cycle and poked fun at Chinese and indigenous Scot accents.
Healy has also been called out several times in the past few months over his actions at his concerts.
In December 2022, Healy gave a fan her first kiss at his concert after saying he wouldn't do that anymore just a few days before.
Healy and Friedland had not addressed the backlash as of Friday at noon.
If you or someone you know is struggling with harassment or discrimination related to gender identity or sexual orientation, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional or refer to these resources available across the U.S. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.