The 1975's Matt Healy Spat Wine Onto Fans & Humped A Person Onstage In Toronto (VIDEOS)
Shawn Mendes saw all the debauchery.
The 1975 's lead singer Matt Healy was absolutely feral at his Toronto show on Monday night.
The pop rock band had their only Canadian show at Scotiabank Arena on December 12, and Healy crowd surfed, spat wine onto fans and humped his camera person on stage.
The At Their Very Best Tour has been a wild ride, with Healy kissing fans on stage, eating raw meat, doing shirtless pushups, and more.
The well-known performer brought his wild antics onto Toronto's stage, and even though he didn't make out with a fan like he did in Las Vegas, he still made it a show to remember.
During a break in his set, Healy chastised a fan and said, "You can't write spit in my mouth on your phone and go into the public."
Although it seems you can because shortly after, he asked, "Do you want me to actually spit in your mouth?"
"I'll spit in your mouth later after this wine. Everyone's like, 'Is he really drinking?' I'm f*cking drinking. I'll spit in your mouth."
Later in the evening, Healy spat wine into the crowd, and we can only assume whether or not mouths were open.
Healy addressed his kissing antics on stage and said he didn't want to lose his "mystique."
"I can't kiss people anymore. I've kissed a guy. I've kissed a girl. I've kissed a Black girl. I haven't kissed an Asian person," he said before narrowing in on a person in the crowd wearing a hijab.
Healy then asked if it would be "haram" for them to kiss and admitted he didn't know the "rules."
"She's like f*cking no. Fully no," he echoed to the crowd.
Although Healy did spice things up and humped his camera person during "The Sound," tipping them and the camera over.
The band played a great ensemble of songs and even brought out Carly Holt to sing her part in "About You."
Although she wasn't the only famous guest at the show.
Shawn Mendes was spotted in the pit by fans, and Healy gave him a shoutout on stage.
"This next song is about being horny. Speaking of being horny, ladies and gentlemen, Shawn Mendes is here," said Healy.
A fan took a video of what looks to be Mendes in the pit with a friend and posted it to TikTok.
Another person posted a close-up video of him walking around the concert on Twitter.
The 1975's next show is in Minneapolis on December 14 if you want to keep up with their antics or see the performance live for yourself.