A San Francisco Woman Went On Tinder At 'The 1975' Concert & The Entire Audience Hyped Her Up
We got a match!
One woman found love in a hopeless place. The 1975's concert in San Francisco, CA on November 29 was just the vibe, and her wing woman wasn't one person, but the entire audience.
The creator (@angelinahazzouri) uploaded a video to TikTok on November 30 and received 9.7 million views. It shows a woman in the audience holding up her phone on Tinder as she went through a swiping spree.
People in the audience were shouting either "yes" or "no" and the clip concludes when the lucky girl got a match and the crowd went wild.
The video reveals a light-hearted yet strong sense of community and TikTok viewers also wanted to get involved.
"Imagine this guy was somewhere in that venue and got that tinder notification," one account commented.
Another person replied it was the definition of when people say the phrase "our boyfriend."
"I cannot even imagine being one of these guys and seeing myself in this lineup and a crowd yelling 'no,' it would destroy me," another wrote.
Most were elated that concertgoers were hyping up the woman who was on an online dating swiping spree.
Men and women alike became obsessed with the audience's reaction, and while we don't know if she actually met her new match outside of the venue, we do know she has The 1975's fans' full support.
Narcity reached out to the creator of the video requesting comment, but she has not immediately responded.
The 1975 is still on tour beating hearts all around the world.
