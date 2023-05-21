Your Survival Guide: 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Feel Weird About Doing Stuff Alone
It's actually really freeing!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Regardless of how often you do it, it can sometimes be perceived as sad to go out into the city by yourself. But, as someone who often takes himself out on dates, I'm here to tell you that it's actually really satisfying.
It's so fun that I think you shouldn't feel weird about doing it!
Matter of fact, there are actually a ton of underrepresented pros to doing things by yourself, from the ability to choose whatever you want to do, to not missing out on events that only interest you.
As someone who will often go to the movies, dinners and even concerts by myself, here's why I think you shouldn't feel nervous or embarrassed about heading out on your own.
Why? Well, because it's fun!
You don't miss things YOU are interested in
A TIFF movie attended alone by Tristan.
Not going to a movie, event or restaurant just because no one else you know wants to check it out can really suck.
Sometimes as an individual, I'm interested in bands that my friends aren't! Matter of fact, I recently saw a show in Toronto alone when none of my friends were able to (or wanted to!) join me.
So, I decided to go alone and you know what? It was a blast!
It ended up being one of the most fun concert experiences I've had in a while and if I hadn't gone, I would have really missed out on something awesome.
You can do what you want
This maybe is a personal thing, but one thing I love about hitting the city by myself is that there are only my whims and wants to contend with.
At the movies I can sit where I want, in the restaurant I can order as much or as little food as I want, and if I want to just walk around with my headphones in listening to music or a podcast, it's really no sweat!
It's actually really freeing, believe it or not.
There's nothing to feel weird about
I think a lot of people can feel pressured into having a big group of friends, and feeling like they have to always go out with them and post it all over Instagram.
And when you have a night that isn't like that, it can feel like you're missing out or, worse, you've failed in some sort of way.
But, there's nothing at all wrong with going out and doing stuff by yourself! It definitely beats staying at home doing nothing by yourself -- by a country mile!
It's the time to show some self-love
Getting cookies alone.
Why not take yourself out for a date?
You could buy yourself a fancy meal, maybe a nice cocktail. Or even treat yourself to an ice cream cone on the walk home.
Going out alone is a great time to practice self-love and self-care, whether it be some time alone with your thoughts or a delicious treat.
Because, heck, if you don't show yourself some love when you're alone, who else will?
So, take going out alone as an opportunity to treat yourself to a nice evening or day out -- I bet you'll be surprised by how great it can feel if you're not used to it.
It can help you make friends
It sounds counter-intuitive, but going out into the world by yourself can actually help you meet other people!
Of course, it's not always the case, but if you go out into the world without company, you'll be surprised by who you meet out there if you go with an open mind and an open heart.
Plus, you don't have to worry about if your friends are interested in including another person in the group if it's a group of one to start with!
While this probably applies more to the extroverted individuals among us, I do think -- for my more introverted pals out there -- just getting out and being around people, even if you're not interacting, can help get that much-needed social interaction.
So, hopefully, this little guide helps you get out and enjoy things on your own a bit more! I know I've found it a fun and freeing experience.
Heck, maybe we'll see each other out by ourselves one day!