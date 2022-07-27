So Many Celebs Are Hanging Out In Canada Right Now & You Might Just Run Into One Of Them
Dua Lipa, DJ Khaled and Adam Sandler have been spotted living it up.
There are so many celebrities in Canada at the moment that you may just run into them if you're out and about!
Over the last few days, the country has been a hotspot for some world-famous stars. From DJ Khaled crashing a Pedal and Pub bike tour to Adam Sandler playing hoops in a Toronto park, they're certainly enjoying the Canadian summer. Here's a look at how some stars are spending their time.
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled has been all around Toronto and has been documenting what looks like an incredibly fun trip. It started with him grabbing chow from Pat's Jamaican Homestyle Restaurant and then crashing a Park and Pedal bike tour.
He also paid a visit to celebrity-favourite restaurant Sotto Sotto which he called "the best restaurant" ever. He even asked if he could hug the chef!
Drake
It's honestly not even a surprise when you run into Drake in the 6ix anymore. On Tuesday, July 26, the rapper joined DJ Khaled and Lil Baby on the streets of Toronto for what looks like the shooting of a video for God Did, DJ Khaled's upcoming album.
Considering that his OVO Fest is also coming up, looks like he might not be in a hurry to fly out anytime soon either.
Dua Lipa
Ahead of her Monday night show in Montreal, the pop star was spotted soaking in the sun in the beautiful city alongside her brother.
They seemed to be enjoying the sights and sounds and being rather touristy as they took a stroll around Mount Royal. They even enjoyed some delicious-looking bagels with smoked salmon.
Adam Sandler
The actor is currently in the 6ix filming for his latest movie You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! and he seems to be loving it.
Over the last few weeks, he's been spotted shooting some hoops with strangers at Ramsden Park, playing catch with a child on the streets and taking selfies with people around town. Definitely looks like he's loving being in the city!
Arnold Schwarzenegger
The star is believed to be filming a new Netflix series in Toronto at the moment, and he's been spotted biking all around the city.
Apart from that, he's also been living it up in some of the best restaurants in town, including Akira Back in the Bisha Hotel.
Tom Arnold
Schwarzenegger has had some company while getting his exercise on!
On July 24, he posted a picture of himself with True Lies co-star Tom Arnold posing with their bicycles with a streetcar in the background.
It definitely looks like they're enjoying all the city has to offer, although Tom, who also shared a picture of the duo's cycling adventures, pointed out one challenge: "Keeping up with this guy is not easy," he stated on Twitter.