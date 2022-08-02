NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto Man Wanted By Police For Allegedly Shooting Off Fireworks At Dua Lipa's Concert

The incident happened last week at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto Staff Writer
Nam Ton. Right: Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto Police Service,Paul Savaria | Dreamstime

Dua Lipa's Toronto concert last week was a bit more explosive than planned after unsanctioned fireworks were shot into the crowd, injuring attendees.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) has identified 29-year-old Nam Ton of Toronto as a suspect in the incident and is asking the public to help find him.

Police report the man attended the concert on July 27 at Scotiabank Arena and that he "set off a number of uncontrolled fireworks within the crowd," according to a press release.

Videos of fireworks erupting in the crowd circulated on social media last week, showcasing colourful explosions taking off near the pit of the concert.

TPS previously told Narcity that three people were left with minor injuries from the fireworks and were attended to by EMS medics at the concert.

On July 30, police executed a search warrant for a home near Jane Street and Weston Road, where they discovered and seized a "quantity of explosives."

Ton is wanted for Mischief - Endanger Life, and police have released a photo of him to the public.

Nam Ton. Nam Ton.Toronto Police Service

The man is reportedly 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with dark hair down to his collar, and an average build.

Police believe he may be driving a white Honda CRV with the licence plate CTYV 147.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."

