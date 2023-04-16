5 Things That Will Convince All The Single Canadians Out There To Move To Calgary
If you're alone sitting in an overpriced Toronto apartment, listen up.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Living alone can be a pretty daunting thing for anybody, but having lived by myself in Calgary for the best part of a year, I've come to realize there's nowhere I'd rather do it.
Anyone that lives alone knows the struggles from how much it costs (rent is not cheap) and how difficult it can be to get out and about but luckily, the city is actually great for solo life.
If you're a single sitting in an overpriced apartment in Toronto, listen up. This might just convince you to move out West, and not just because of the money.
Get your cowboy boots on and get ready!
It's more affordable than other Canadian cities
One of the major selling points of living in Calgary is that it's a lot more affordable than its Canadian counterparts. The average rent here is $1,613 for a one-bedroom, according to Rent Faster. In comparison to Vancouver and Toronto where you'll easily need to pay $1,000 more a month, is a steal.
While some people absolutely love living with other people and having roomies is no big deal, others (me) absolutely hate it so being able to afford my monthly expenses and still have something of a social life is really important to me.
Sadly, the city is getting more expensive but for now, it's possible to live alone without roommates.
Not to mention, there's less tax.
You still get to experience city life
While Calgary is a definitely smaller city, you still get to experience everything from nightlife to incredible restaurants and live music, albeit on a smaller scale.
When I lived in a big city, there were tons of options on where to go and what to do, but it also required a lot of planning as events quickly sold out and transport can be pricey.
There might be less going on overall in a city like Calgary, things are actually easier to get to because its smaller.
People are so friendly
Making friends in a completely new city is never easy but luckily, it's been way more achievable in Calgary than anywhere else I've lived. Like anywhere else, it takes determination and wanting to put yourself out there but overall, Calgarians are some of the friendliest people I've met.
Even if you're just out and about at cafes, restaurants or shops, people are just way more sociable.
This is a bonus for people who are single and looking for a relationship too! It's easy to get out there in this city.
The weather will make you forget about your ex
I know as soon as you mention the weather in Alberta, someone will always jump in about how cold winter is and it's absolutely true. But there's something about it being so sunny all the time which makes heading out and even just going for a solo walk so much more bearable.
I'd take some cold days where you can get outside to rainy, grey days anytime!
You can reflect in nature
One of the biggest benefits of living in the city is being so close to so much stunning scenery. There's nothing better than being able to take some alone time with your surroundings.
Whether it's heading out to the mountains or wandering around one of the city parks, it can be so peaceful.