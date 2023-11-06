Canadians Are Overwhelmingly Looking To Move To This City & It's Not The One You'd Expect
Can you guess? 🇨🇦
The now-well-known "Alberta is Calling" campaign might have actually done the trick, because Canadians are looking to move to Calgary over any other Canadian city, a recent study revealed.
While most think of the Canadian hubs of Toronto and Vancouver as the popular relocation spots for Canadians, Alberta seems to be drawing interest.
Remitly analyzed Google Search data for 164 counties globally to see what cities people were searching for, using the search phrase "move to [city]."
It also looked at Canadian cities specifically, determining the top out-of-province city that each province is most interested in moving to, according to their Google searches.
Surprisingly, Calgary was the top choice for six different provinces, making it the number one city that people are looking to move to within the country. Toronto came in second place with the most interest in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
It looks like Western Canadian provinces might be swapping residents because the study showed that those in B.C. are interested in moving to Calgary, and those in Alberta are looking into a move to Vancouver.
People in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and P.E.I. also showed more interest in moving to Calgary than any other out-of-province city, the study showed.
Ottawa was the only other city to win out, as a favourite among Newfoundland and Labrador residents.
The "Alberta Is Calling" campaign was originally aimed at people in Toronto and Vancouver, trying to tempt them to move to Alberta by highlighting the low taxes, affordable housing and jobs. Another round of the campaign was then targeted at other Ontarians and Maritimers.
Some people must have picked up the call, because there is clearly some interest across Canada in moving to Alberta.
Interested in a move to Calgary? Make sure to read up on what moving to the city is like, and you might be even more tempted.