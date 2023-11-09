10 Things I Learned After Moving From Ontario To Vancouver Island & BC Living Is So Different
I've gotten used to "island time."
Moving from Ontario to Vancouver Island in B.C. was a big change.
I grew up in Ontario and lived in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for over 20 years so I was used to big city vibes for most of my life.
However, when I got a journalism job in Victoria, B.C. I decided to take the leap of faith, packed up my car and moved to Canada's West Coast.
I had never been to B.C. before my move, and while Vancouver would've given me the city lifestyle I was accustomed to, moving to an island was a shock when I first arrived.
It's been over seven years so I've acclimated to the island lifestyle since then, but there were some major changes that I wish I had known about.
If you're considering making the move yourself, here are 10 things I learned and all that you have to look forward to.
Life is slower paced
A man and his dog hiking on Vancouver Island, BC.
I quickly learned about the change in pace when it came to several things like how fast people drive, speed limits, how much time people spend outdoors in nature and just overall lifestyle.
It seems like people in Toronto are always in a rush (I used to be one of them), whereas people on the island move slower and really want to enjoy what they're doing.
When I first moved here, I was told I was now living on "island time" and I've since gotten used to it.
Now it's an adjustment whenever I go back to visit friends and family in Ontario!
Invest in waterproof everything
I was warned to expect a lot of rain on the island, but I didn't realize just how much until I experienced it myself.
It rains in the fall, winter and spring so waterproof shoes and jackets are a must. I would say umbrellas too, but many islanders aren't the biggest fan of them.
While it does rain a lot, it's still not as much rain as Vancouver gets so that's a plus!
The weather is very different
Speaking of rain, the weather in general is very different.
Being surrounded by the ocean, you often get a breeze by the water and humidity in the summer isn't a thing unless you're on the central island.
Also, spring comes very quickly and you can see flowers blooming as early as February, which is unheard of in Ontario.
However, don't be fooled by the weather being nice all the way from the spring to summer because we get hit with falling temperatures and rain come June and it's even been dubbed "June-uary."
I was also told the island doesn't really get snow when I first arrived, but I've seen at least one or two big snowstorms every year since I've been here. Islanders get very excited by the snow and it's pretty sweet to see!
The "cold" is also different here, with the island seeing a "wet cold" vs. the "dry cold" Ontario gets.
You're surrounded by the ocean
A view of the inner harbour in Victoria, BC.
The closest body of water to my house in Ontario was Lake Ontario so seeing the ocean daily was an adjustment I fell in love with immediately.
I am truly grateful I get to go for a walk along the waterfront whenever I want and the ocean views also make for epic road trips, even if you're just running errands!
The views are stunning
I've lived on Vancouver Island for over seven years and the views still take my breath away.
On a clear day, you get rewarded with views of the ocean and snow-capped mountains and it's pretty spectacular.
You can also go for a walk in the rainforest and be surrounded by lush greenery.
Thanks to the island's mild climate you'll come across exotic trees you won't find elsewhere in Canada like monkey trees.
Some people even have palm trees on their front lawn!
Getting off the island is pricey
Being surrounded by a body of water means heading to the mainland or anywhere for that matter will cost you.
You have two options: ferry or plane and the costs stack up.
A ferry ticket costs $18.50 per adult and an additional $63.85 to bring your car with you and that's just from Victoria (Swartz Bay) to Vancouver (Tsawwassen). So double that for the ticket home!
If it's a stat holiday or a weekend, you may also want to pay for a reservation so you're not stuck waiting for a sailing!
Going by commercial plane or seaplane is, of course, even more expensive.
Shopping is limited and so are mall hours
When you grow up in Ontario, you're used to having a lot of stores nearby.
Unfortunately, Vancouver Island's shopping scene doesn't quite compare.
It was an adjustment to learn there is only one H&M on the island, one Costco on the south island, no Zara and no Ikea.
I'm not complaining, but whoever thinks it's a quick trip to hop on a ferry and go to Ikea is mistaken.
Also, make sure to check mall hours when you first move here because somedays the mall closes at 9 p.m., but other days you'll be surprised to see it's already closed as of 5 or 6 p.m.
Everything costs more
Seeing as I live on an island, many things need to be brought in by boat or plane so it makes sense that costs are higher.
However, it still hurts when you have to fill up a tank of gas or go grocery shopping and compare prices with your mom who still lives in Ontario.
I was told B.C. stands for "bring cash" and it makes sense now.
People love to support local farmers & businesses
We are really lucky here on Vancouver Island because we have plenty of farmers and therefore access to lots of fresh produce year-round.
There are farmer's markets scattered in towns all across Vancouver Island and it's honestly so much fun going to check out what food, crafts and other fun items the vendors are selling!
The nightlife is different
You have an overwhelming number of choices when you go out in Toronto and can be out well into the morning.
That's not exactly the case in Victoria as the options are limited in terms of where you can party.
Downtown tends to get even more quiet when the university students leave for the summer.
It's not that nothing goes on in Victoria in terms of nightlife, the city has a lot of great restaurants, and a few places where you can grab drinks afterwards.
As someone in her 30s, this isn't a big deal, but for anyone who likes to go out, just be aware that it is an adjustment if your'e used to a big city.