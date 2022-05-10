I Went To The Oldest Miami Bar That Was In 'Miami Vice' & It Still Had Decor From The Show
That's not the only show that filmed there! 🎥
The iconic show Miami Vice was filmed at a Miami bar that is not only still open today but also still has unique decorations from when the show was filmed.
Mac's Club Deuce, located at 222 14th St., Miami Beach, FL 33139, is considered the oldest bar in the Florida city, so, of course, I stopped by to see the town's historic entertainment building.
It's basically the stereotype of the dive scene. There's a pool table, people can smoke cigarettes inside, and it's lined with these bright neon lights... but before you judge, these lights have become a classic filmmaking staple.
The neon lights added to the establishment for "Miami Vice" to film.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
The bartender told me that the interior decor was originally put up for the show, and they never took it down, adding to its rich Magic City history.
That's not where it ends, either. Anthony Bourdain stopped by the smoky dive and recorded an Anthony Bourdain: Part Unknown episode that aired back in December of 2014.
It was established back in 1926, but the owner Mac Klein took over in 1946, naming the bar after himself.
The entrance of Mac's Club Deuce.Jenna Kelley| Narcity
If you're looking for affordability in a fairly expensive downtown, this dive bar has relatively inexpensive drinks.
The bar is open daily and has happy hour from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the establishment considers to be "legendary".
Being the old-school place that it is, it accepts cash only. The vintage essentials really hit home when you walk in and see the Budweiser lamp lighting up the pool table.
The pool table at Mac's Club Deuce.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
In the heart of Miami Beach, the venue has been part of shaping its history helping put the popular area on the map.
