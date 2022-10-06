You Can Drink Out Of A Sneaker Bigger Than Your Head At This Florida Bar
There's also shots you can order out of tiny shoes. 👟
There's a sports bar in Florida that has a giant drink poured into a sneaker. It's called Grails Miami and they pour the equivalent of 20 cocktails — yes, you read that right — into a massive shoe bigger than the size of your head.
It's a great way to have a boozy brunch with the entire group chat because you can only order it if you have a minimum of four people. Though, it's meant to shared be with 12... and no kidding — It costs $250!
If you split the cost among 12 people, it averages out to $21 each.
Three entire bottles are poured into the drink at once, so the more people to help you finish it the better.
Aside from the massive shoe drink, you can also get normal-sized sneaker drinks and even tiny sneaker shots.
There's also a full bar, as well as other craft cocktails for you to choose from if the drinks remind you too much of your feet.
The sports establishment also has over 70 TVs to enjoy just about any game you'd like to watch while you're there. With basketball and hockey starting up right behind football and baseball season, you can cover all your bases.
The inside ambiance is perfect for sneakerheads and the outside patio has a Miami Vice touch.
Grails also has food, like small bites, burgers, and a family-friendly kids' menu.
The venue is located in the heart of Wynwood, so it's a great time for small or large groups to explore the city and stop in for a giant sneaker.
Grails Miami
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 2800 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can drink out of a giant sneaker, enjoy some eats and watch sports with family and friends in the heart of Miami, FL.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible