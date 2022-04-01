Margot Natural Wine Bar In Miami Will Transport You To The '70s & Has Over 75 Wine Options
This cute new place features as many female winemakers as possible. 👑🍷
The chic and unique Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar has a permanent spot in downtown Miami, and its retro vibe will make you feel like you're back in the '70s.
The natural wine bar tested the waters in Miami Beach as a pop-up in 2020, and finally anchored at the Ingraham Building in July, 2021.
As a fairly new spot, they have one of the most extensive biodynamic wine lists of over 75 options, and they're all chosen by a woman sommelier, Mariel Dalmau. This means the wines you drink at this bar were made chemically free, and you're sipping only natural ingredients.
With vinyl records, a spiral staircase, and old furniture, you'll feel like you walked on the set of That '70s Show, but with a hint of elegance. They have a curated soundtrack and vintage sound system that helps get you in the mood, as you relax under warm hues of yellow, orange, and pink lighting.
The Miami bar is one of many from BarLab Hospitality Group, led by Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi. Together, they work with Dalmau and commit to showcasing as many female winemakers on the list as possible.
Its sexy vibe is welcoming to all types of drinkers, as they host Jazz nights on Mondays for music lovers and serve sherry and vermouth flights.
The inside of Margot Natural Wine & Aperitvo Bar.Donna Irene
They teamed up with Chef Jimmy Lebron of 27 Restaurant to incorporate small bites into their extensive menu list. So, come hungry or thirsty, and you can leave satisfied.
A bar with a natural wine focus is a newer concept in the Miami scene, and we can definitely cheers to that.
Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Wine and small bites
Address: 25 SE 2nd Ave #700. Miami, FL 33131
Why You Need To Go: This natural wine bar is one of its kind in the Miami nightlife scene.