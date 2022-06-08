3 Of The Best Bars In North America Are In This Florida City
One of the bars is listed as the best in Southern USA. 🥂
The list of the Top 50 Best Bars in North America was released, and one South Florida city ranked three times on the list.
Miami, FL is a popular destination, and its nightlife plays a huge role in that. However, there are so many places to grab a drink and enjoy the ambiance that it really boiled down to which venue — well, in this case, venues — would take the cake.
The awards were broadcasted worldwide, showcasing The Magic City's fun places for libations.
Broken Shaker
Broken Shaker has a couple of locations across the U.S., but the one in Miami took the crown at number 32. The bar has gained attention for its swanky retro patio. You can find colorful chairs poolside and even a disco ball.
The establishment made the list for its original craft cocktails. It is located just outside the Freehand Hotel.
Sweet Liberty
Taking spot 14 is Sweet Liberty, which is located in South Beach. They're no stranger to this list, as they made it back in 2017, and that could be because they have over 1,000 different bottles on their spirits list. You can find drag shows here, as well as good bites to eat.
Café La Trova
This '80s-themed bar, Café La Trova, jumped spots since it made the list at 28 back in 2021. Now, it sits just below the top five, taking the sixth spot on the list. It also was awarded as the best bar in the Southern USA.
This place has Cuban-inspired cuisine and live music every weekday. Guests here are also a fan of late nights and early mornings. It opens at 4 p.m. and closes at 5 a.m. daily.
This Florida city is the only one in the state that made the Top 50 list.