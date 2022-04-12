Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Nick Jonas Is Opening A Miami Bar & It's A Swanky Tequila Garden

It's not the year 3000, but it is a new place for tequila. 🍹

Florida Associate Editor
A close-up picture of Nick Jonas. Right: An illustration of what the Villa One Tequila garden could look like.

A close-up picture of Nick Jonas. Right: An illustration of what the Villa One Tequila garden could look like.

@nickjonas | Instagram, @villaonetequilagardens | Instagram

Nick Jonas is making his Miami bar debut, and we're "burnin' up" just thinking about his stylish new hangout spot. It's going to be a tequila garden focused on his debut brand, Villa One Tequila.

The musician started Villa One with fashion creative, John Varvatos, back in August of 2019, and they're creating a place that celebrates the adult beverage.

"We are best in class, and we want the world to see that and feel that, and, obviously, taste that, as well," said Jonas.

The vibe of the garden is supposed to resemble a "weekend getaway in Tulum" and a relaxing place to go to after a hard day's work.

Confirmed opening locations are in San Diego, Las Vegas, and Miami.

New York City, Los Angeles, and Dallas have also been reported as locations for a potential garden.

It's expected to be a "rooftop bar, restaurant, and lifestyle destination" as they look for a Miami location. The California whereabouts will be at Gaslamp Quarter.

“Creating Villa One together with my good friend and business partner, Nick Jonas, and the Villa One team has been a highlight of my career," said Varvatos.


The cuisine, as you can expect, goes hand-in-hand with the beverages you'll find on the shelves. They have tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and bites.

They're also serving over 140 different tequilas. If that's not your refreshment of choice, you can still enjoy yourself with over 240 drinks and spirits.

Villa One is made by a man who is so-called the "Godfather of Tequila", Arturo Fuentes. The libation is made in Jalisco, Mexico.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

