Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have A Second Baby Girl & She's Back At Their Miami Home
We're bending the knee to their newest addition. 👶
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed a new baby girl to their family, making it their second daughter. This is a big month of celebrations as they had their firstborn, Willa, on July 22, 2020.
The news of their newborn was confirmed exclusively by People. However, Elle broke the news that Turner was pregnant in May.
She posted a photo of her baby bump on the cover of the publication.
The married couple moved to Miami, FL back in September of 2021 in an $11 million mansion. TMZ reported that Turner and their new baby girl are back home from the hospital.
The pair hasn't publicly said anything about the newest addition to their family and a name is not yet confirmed.
Now, Joe and Kevin both have two children each, and Nick has one, making the Jonas' babies a total of five.
The married couple tied the knot back in Las Vegas in May 2019 and they've been turning heads ever since.
Jonas announced he will be starring in a new movie called Devotion, which comes out on November 23, 2022.
Though, he hasn't stopped his music career. He continues to make records with his band, DNCE. He also is widely known for doing many cover songs with the group on TikTok.
Turner recently starred in The Staircase, which is currently out on HBO Max. She has been doing press for the show since it was released on May 5.
The family will soon be wishing their firstborn and new big sister a happy birthday at the end of this month.