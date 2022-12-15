Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Listed Their Luxurious Waterfront Miami Home For $16.9M (PHOTOS)
They are selling it for $5M more than they bought it for. 🏠
Another celebrity home has hit the Miami housing market, and it is none other than Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. They are selling their luxurious waterfront mansion in the Bay Point community secured with a guard gate.
According to Compass, the real estate company the Hollywood couple is using, they bought it in September of 2021 at $11,888,000, which is $5M less than what they are selling it for at a whopping $16,995,000.
The six-bedroom and nine-bathroom home is nothing short of tropical retro-chic, decorated with warm dark wood throughout the main living space and contrasting accented furniture.
There are deep purple plush sofas and corduroy patched couches that sit atop a bright blue area rug. The dining room has floral green wallpaper with bright green dining chairs for an extra pop. The outside deck has light blue pastel patio furniture that overlooks the pool deck.
However, the kitchen is a lot more modern with a massive marble island slab in the center and white-toned down cabinets.
The property is canalside, so it includes a 94-foot private dock with access to the ocean and the bay. There is also an outdoor kitchen, a jacuzzi, and even a separate pool for kids.
This Miami mansion includes a secret entrance for the owner's staff, as well.
It's a residence that is more like a private resort, as it has a state-of-the-art spa and, if you're feeling competitive, a billiard room on the main floor.
With floor-to-ceiling windows, the couple has an open space concept inside the home with gorgeous natural light flooding in.
It has been on the market for 36 days at the time of publication of this article.