A Peak Inside Drake's Favorite Miami Nightclub's New Rooftop Bar & It's A 'Dream' To Be There
They have a drink in a glass heel!
It's no secret Drake frequents Miami, FL, and is always around the hottest bars and nightclubs in the city. The owners of E11even just opened a new rooftop bar on February 3 and it's luxurious, to say the least!
The rapper is a regular at that venue whenever he's in town, and now he just has to head up to the roof and see their newest addition, Giselle Miami.
The terrace and lounge have a trendy vibe with neon lights and marble decor to elevate the space. There's also a retractable roof across the whole spot, so rain or shine, you can wine and dine no matter the day.
There's a 14-seat rounded bar that looks out to the Magic City's skyscrapers and a central dining room area to match. The space is lined with deep green plush seating with gold detailing to match the extended white marble table down in the middle of the room. It's highlighted with LED undertones to add to the sexy mood lighting.
The bar. Right: the central dining room.Giselle Miami | The Restaurant People
The indoor/outdoor experience would be incomplete without the so-called "crown jewel" of the establishment, called the Dream Room.
This open area with white and silver tones looks like you entered a Parisian dream palace. It is full of elegance and has detailed 3-D wood carvings along the walls and ceilings.
There's cohesive marble detailing with a large flat-screen television that faces a winding velvet couch to make up the main dining area.
The Dream Room couch. Right: The Dream Room tables.Giselle Miami | The Restaurant People
The restaurant wouldn't be complete with cocktails and bites.
Their specialty cocktail, "Head Over Heels," is a delicious libation in a glass heel as if you were living Cinderella's boozy fantasy.
To pair with your specialty beverages is an Asian, Mediterranean and French cuisine special to the Giselle menu. It includes Bluefin Truffle Tuna Cones and even an Australian Wagyu Tomahawk.
"Head Over Heels" cocktail. Right: The Wagyu Tomahawk.Giselle Miami | The Restaurant People
When you are finished with you're all finished, you can make your way down to the staple of the Magic City's nightlife, E11even.
Who knows...you might just get the lucky opportunity to find the Certified Lover Boy sitting next to you!
Giselle Miami
Price: Not listed
Cuisine: Asian, Mediterranean and French
Address: 15 NE 11th St, Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: The owners of one of the most popular nightclubs in Miami, E11even, expanded their venue to a sleek and sexy rooftop bar that has a glamorous aesthetic. So many stars frequent E11even, you might just see them on the rooftop instead!