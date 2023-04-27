A Toronto Woman Visited Miami & Pointed Out Drastic Differences That 'Humbled' Her
A Toronto woman visited Miami and said the Florida city was a "humbling" experience and wildly different from her province in Canada, specifically the nightlife.
From the expenses to the way she was treated at different clubs, the creator, Neeti Sharma (@neetiiisharma), took to TikTok this month to discuss a few different scenarios that stunned her on vacation.
"The way a pretty girl here [Toronto] is used to getting free things at like clubs and free entry, it does not happen in Miami as much. This might sound really bad, but I was genuinely humbled paying cover to get into a club," she said.
Sharma mentioned that she heard friend groups who travel to the Magic City and end up breaking up the group chat, but she believes it's based on the company you travel with.
"Another thing people told me about Miami is that it's going to be crazy expensive. I was not prepared for it to be this bad," she continued.
@neetiiisharma
Overall miami was great but i saw so many videos talking about these things and had to share!
While her video gained a lot of traction, many users asked for more examples and she came in full force with "storytime" clips.
In part two, Sharma explained a time when she and her friends went to a pool party. A man asked to buy them beverages, so they took him up on the offer.
The creator noticed he didn't tip, but she wasn't paying the bill. When he gave the checkbook back to the bartender, it caused quite a scene.
"He opens the freaking bill thing, literally takes the drinks like this," she motioned her hands in the air as if she was lifting up cups, "stares at us, and just pours it down the drain."
@neetiiisharma
miami stories part 2!
Sharma continued her Miami adventures in a third upload to the series revealing how a promoter asked her and her friends for $20 each to add to a service fee.
She said this was something she has never heard of and was hesitant to give it to him, but ended up caving.
"These are like only things that I've ever experienced in Miami," she said.
It's safe to say Miami nightlife is a bit more ruthless than how they party in Toronto.