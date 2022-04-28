This Dreamy Underwater Sandbar In Emerald Coast Florida Is A Massive Floating Beach Party
The turquoise waters are knee-deep, so you can walk around.
There's an expansive sandbar on the Emerald Coast of Florida with sparkling shallow waters where people enjoy cooling off and partying hard!
It's called Crab Island in Destin, FL, although, it's not really an island. After sand drifted from the Gulf of Mexico, the once island turned into an exciting place for visitors to gather in the knee-deep ocean, enjoy food...and, of course, adult beverages.
The Emerald Coast stretches along the northwest, and it's home to the likes of breathtaking and unique beach towns like Alys Beach and Rosemary Beach. However, you can get to those towns on foot.
To get to Crab Island, you can only get there by boat or water taxi.
Whether you anchor your own boat or ride the water shuttle, you can put inflatable sunbeds in the water, play floating beer pong, hop on paddleboards, and walk around in 1-4 feet of water.
There are pontoon charters, crab island cruises, and other excursions you can do to enjoy your time in the clear blue waters.
If you're hungry or thirsty, you can of course bring your own food, however, there's food and drinks drifting around the sandbar, such as a drive-thru burger shop, a traveling Sno Cone boat, and even a pineapple vendor.
Tables with umbrellas are mounted in the sand on the water to sit and eat.
There's an inflatable water park to jump around on and live concerts play during the summer months.
Keep your eyes peeled in the gorgeous waters, you might just find some dolphins!
