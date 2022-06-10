NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

floating restaurant

7 Floating Restaurants In The Middle Of Florida Waters & Many Are At This Dreamy Sandbar

You can get waterfront views or swim up for a delicious treat. 😋

Florida Associate Editor
Two women on the Wild Destin boat at Crab Island. Right: Paddlefish Restaurant on the water in Orlando.

@wilddestin | Instagram, @paddlefishorl | Instagram

Florida has gorgeous sandbars and clear turquoise waters that many enjoy having fun in the sun while also grabbing a bite to eat... and they don't even have to go that far.

There are floating restaurants all around the Sunshine State, and while many are at Crab Island, there are others around that allow you to enjoy a good meal in the middle of the water.

You can swim up or even have an elegant date night at a steamboat restaurant. We found seven unique experiences to level up your dining habits.

Paddlefish Orlando

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood and American

Address: 1670 Buena Vista Dr., Orlando, FL 32830

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy delicious seafood or American meals for lunch or dinner. It's located near Disney World and you'll be eating on a steamboat that's docked with gorgeous waterfront views.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Menu

In The Pink!

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Ice Cream and popsicles

Address: Keewaydin Island, FL

Why You Need To Go: The perfect way to cool off in the sun is not only splashing around but also having mouthwatering ice cream bars to cool you down. This vendor comes right to you or you can line up on the island.

Website

Wild Destin

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Acaí and dragon fruit bowls, as well as pineapples and coconuts.

Address: Crab Island, Destin, FL

Why You Need To Go: Crab Island is a unique vacation spot, and this boat will ride to you and your friends for a nice healthy snack to keep you going for the rest of the day.

Menu

Gulfstream Ice Cream

Price: Not listed.

Cuisine: Ice Cream

Address: Crab Island, Destin, FL

Why You Need To Go: On this huge sandbar you can have a great time with others docked on the Crab Island, and when you get hungry, you won't have to move around too much to get this "at-your-service" ice cream. They'll make their way over.

Website

Hot Boiled Peanuts Boat

@captainmadison

All the love for the Crab Island Vendors! They make our world go round! #crabisland #destin #meangirlsintro

Price: Not listed.

Cuisine: Boiled peanuts

Address: Crab Island, Destin, FL

Why You Need To Go: When you see that red boat, you know a good snack could be headed your way. This boiled peanut boat rides around the crystal blues to feed your hunger.

Reef Burger

Price: 💸

Cuisine: American

Address: Crab Island, Destin, FL

Why You Need To Go: Who doesn't love a good burger or some chicken fingers? It's an American pastime, and all you have to do is swim up to the barge and order a tasty menu item.

Website

Calypso Queen

The Calypso Queen on the water.

The Calypso Queen on the water.

Tripadvisor

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Tropical Dinner Buffet

Address: 25 Causeway Blvd., Slip #18, Clearwater Beach

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a fun evening out on a mini-cruise ride, where you could receive complimentary adult beverages, go dancing, and even eat a good meal that's buffet-style. The sunset views act as a perfect backdrop for your dinner plans for this boat ride experience.

Reservation

