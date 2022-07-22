You & Your Besties Can Rent A Boat For Under $80 On Florida's Dreamy Emerald Coast
Clear waters at Crab Island's sandbar is the perfect weekend plan for the group chat.
The Emerald Coast, Florida is filled with gorgeous beaches and unique towns. One of its most popular travel spots is Crab Island, which has attracted the likes of so many people, including celebrities like Jamie Foxx.
Though, the only way you can get to this dreamy underwater sandbar is by boat. There are a couple of different ways you can get a vessel, and you might as well bring the whole group chat so it's easy on your wallet!
There are shuttles, tours and even booze cruises that you can take to head to the middle of the turquoise waters and enjoy your fun in the sun with everyone.
Pontoon Boat Rental
You and your best friends can rent a pontoon boat that holds up to 10 people. You can be taught how to operate the boat and navigate your way to the sandbar!
It goes for $358.84, but if you divide it amongst all your best pals, you're only paying around $36/person.
You can rent these vessels anywhere between four to eight hours.
Shuttle Boat Tours
Destin Vacation Boat Rentals offers shuttle boat tours where you can get a guided excursion to the stunning blues of the Destin coast.
They'll take you and your friends out for two and a half hours so you can walk around the knee-to-waist-deep ocean and catch some sun rays.
It's $49/seat, but they can hold up to 32 people on the vessel. You can ride out with your own swim gear, a cooler with all your favorite treats and libations and have a care-free day enjoying the waves.
Booze Cruise
If you're 21+, take the squad on a "Tiki Boat Booze Cruise". It's only $499 for up 10 passengers, making it really only $49/person.
It's B.Y.O.B. for a three-hour adventure and it is advised you drink responsibly.
Water Taxi
The Crab Island Water Taxi Tours are $79.99/person and you get so many things to play with for four hours in the sun.
Bathrooms, storage, phone charging stations, games, toys, and inner tubes are all included!
You can bring your own cooler full of food, as it is also advised you bring your booze. They have soft drinks and snacks available in the taxi as well as live music.
Crab Island is a stunning destination with incredible emerald waters, and there are so many different options to choose from when you travel there. All companies mentioned advise you to book early, as they sell out quickly.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.