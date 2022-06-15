9 Clear Water Islands In Florida You Need To Visit This Summer
Do not disturb. We're on island time! 🏝
This summer you can have the best getaway with clear water beaches that stretch for miles on islands in Florida. If you didn't think the Sunshine State could offer any more gorgeous land, you're in for a treat.
There are so many sandbars and places to visit at these turquoise sanctuaries where you can have fun in the sun or do an overnight beach camping trip.
Some of these destinations are well-known, while others aren't as popular. We compiled a thorough list so you can dip your toes in the waters of these blissful island getaways for the ultimate summer vacay.
Marco Island
Address: Marco Island, FL, 34145
Why You Need To Go: Located at the Southwestern tip of the state, you can find incredible white sand beaches that are silky on your toes. Marco Island is a great destination to collect seashells, participate in water sports, and relax at swanky beach resorts.
Little Gasparilla Island
Address: Charlotte County, FL
Why You Need To Go: Little Gasparilla Island is north of Gasparilla Island and is near Sarasota. It runs 7 miles long of blue-sea barriers in Southwest Florida.
You can collect sand dollars and check out the wildlife. There are no cars on the island, as you have to get there by boat or water taxi, and its isolated location makes for the perfect hidden relaxed vacation.
Amelia Island
Address: Nassau County, FL
Why You Need To Go: On Amelia Island lies a gorgeous quaint town with unique stays.
In the northeastern part of Florida, there's a gorgeous coastal region with no shortage of fun activities, like riding beach horses! The sunset backdrops that paint the sky make this place a hidden island paradise.
Anastasia Island
Address: St. Johns County, FL
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful 14-mile-long island near St. Augustine is home to the Fort Matanzas National Monument, which you can visit on land or by sea. You can find cannons at the vintage site and admire the authentic Florida history.
North Captiva Island/Sanibel Island
Address: Lee County, FL
Why You Need To Go: If you like to fish, this island off the west coast of Florida does not only provide you with crystal blues, but it's home to much sea life. You can have fun all day with water sports or enjoy the sandbars and dip your toes in the water.
Peanut Island
Address: Palm Beach County, FL
Why You Need To Go: Whether you want to camp overnight, head to a sandbar, or enjoy the isolated rocky terrain, Peanut Island is on the east coast of FL and is a relaxing getaway.
In the West Palm Beach area, you'll find many boats docked here. This spot is also popular for adults since they are allowed to have alcohol on the sand bar, however, alcohol is not allowed on the island.
Crab Island
Address: Destin, FL
Why You Need To Go: Not only is Crab Island like a floating party for the average Joe but even for celebrities like Jamie Foxx.
The Emerald Coast is located in northwestern FL, and fun vacation spot for people to anchor their boats or take a water taxi. You can find many floating vendors here, so you can spend the day without ever having to leave the water.
Santa Rosa Island
Address: Santa Rosa Island, FL
Why You Need To Go: Santa Rosa Island is located on Florida's Gulf Coast by Pensacola Beach, which is filled with white sand beaches that are soft to touch and waters that are so blue, you'd think it's a painting.
Here you can find luxury beach houses, upscale dining, and many entrances to Point Washington State Forest.
Shell Island
Address: Panama City Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: This island has sugary sand that goes on for miles and you must take a shuttle to get there. It is a great place to find some sea shells and enjoy nature. It is popular for its dolphin tours, as well.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.