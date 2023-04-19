6 Dreamy Florida Islands To Visit For An Epic Summer & Relaxation Is Top Of The List
You'll make unforgettable memories — no passport needed! ☀️
If you’re looking for the perfect island getaway this summer, Florida has tons of islands to cruise to that will make you feel like you left the country. You'll be able to turn your phone on "Do Not Disturb," soak in the sun rays, splash in the clear water blues and wash your worries away.
These gorgeous islands hold breathtaking natural wonders, history, culture and exciting beach activities to keep you busy. From cruise tours to shelling and even just checking out the shoreline, you won't want to miss out on a timeless opportunity.
The best part...there's no passport needed!
You can take a solo trip or head out with your besties and start planning the tropical adventure of your dreams. It's like hot girl summer, but with the dial is turned up a notch...
Go on a shelling tour around Marco Island.
Price: $550 for six people on a private charter
Address: 750 Palm Point Dr., Goodland, FL
Why You Need To Go: Dreamlander Tours in Marco Island hosts a four-hour excursion stopping at all the best shelling spots. You can experience the incredible Ten Thousand Islands and visit the most breathtaking destinations along the Gulf Of Mexico.
These tours also offer fishing options and dolphin sighting tours, as well.
Take a cruise to Cabbage Key.
Price: $45
Address: Cabbage Key, FL.
Why You Need To Go: This historic little key measures 3,500 feet long and dates back to the last ice age. You can take a charming lunch cruise with the folks at Captiva Cruise that runs from 10 am-3 pm.
The cruise departs from Captiva or Boca Grande, and you can relax on the water vessel until you reach a classic "old Florida" hideaway. There is a restaurant on the island that sits atop a Calusa Indian shell mound, where you can order tasty burgers to fill up your stomach.
Walk along Black Rock Beach on Big Talbot Island.
Price: $2 for the fishing pier, $3 per vehicle for entrance, $4 for the boat launch fee
Address: Black Rock Beach, Jacksonville, FL
Why You Need To Go: Shake up your idea of an island beach at Black Rock Beach, where you’ll find white skeletal driftwood trees and black lava rocks. A veritable dreamscape, this island beach holds unique flora that actually helps protect the shore from eroding.
This beach is perfect for sight-seers who want to experience something unique, as this striking hot spot is a photographer's playground.
Take a Catamaran and walk on a dreamy sandbar at Crab Island.
Price: $69 (boat, kayak, or other water vessel price depends on excursion)
Address: Destin, FL
Why You Need To Go: Located off of Emerald Coast Florida is an incredible floating island where you can walk in knee-deep water and link up your boat rentals or water floaties with others on the sandbar.
There, you can also enjoy floating restaurants that drive up to you by boat, where you can just sit back, relax and enjoy the sun.
Collect some seashells at Stump Pass Beach State Park in Manasota Key.
Price: $3/vehicle
Address: 900 Gulf Blvd., Englewood, FL
Why You Need To Go: Stump Pass Beach State Park is your next destination to widen your expansive shell collection. You can find mounds of different shapes and sizes piled up along the shore.
While the best time to hunt them is during the winter, you can soak up the sun all year round at this state park.
Check out rich history at Fort Dade Ruins in Egmont Key.
Fort Dade at Egmont Key.
Price: Around $30 for a ferry ticket and admission fees to enter Fort De Soto Park.
Address: Egmont Key, St. Petersburg, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can unlock your inner Indiana Jones and explore the ruins of Fort Dade at Egmont Key, all while taking in the coastal views.
You can arrive via ferry from Fort De Soto State Park and take a walking tour to see a historical landmark located on an island from the Spanish-American War.
This story has been updated since it was originally published on July 1, 2020.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.