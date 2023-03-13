ChatGPT Gave 7 Reasons Why You Should Move To Florida & It's So Accurate From A Locals POV
I agreed with almost everything.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
ChatGPT is the newest AI Internet technology that is answering users' toughest questions. For starters, moving to Florida has become quite a popular trend, especially among Californians and New Yorkers, so I asked the chatbot why people are so willing to pack up their bags and head over here.
I lived in Florida for most of my life, and as soon as I moved away, I realized how much I took the state for granted and all the benefits that come with it. So, as a local, I think ChatGPT's answers are wildly accurate.
While there are tons of reasons not to move here, the pros definitely outweigh the cons. Here are the AI app's answers:
Warm Climate
Answer: "Florida's warm climate is one of its biggest draws, with mild winters and hot summers that allow for year-round outdoor activities."
Local's response: Florida's climate allows you to do many things that you otherwise couldn't do in many other states. Because the climate is warm with sunny skies for pretty much the whole year, it's really easy to plan activities in advance. You only have to monitor the heat and humidity when it becomes unbearable during the summer.
Beautiful Beaches
Answer: "Florida is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with crystal-clear waters, white sand, and plenty of opportunities for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports."
Local's response: The Sunshine State has gorgeous clear water beaches on both coasts, and it doesn't matter if you're in the Panhandle or down South. In fact, one Florida shoreline made a TripAdvisor list for having one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Siesta Beach.
Outdoor Recreation
Answer: "Florida offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, including hiking, biking, fishing, boating, golfing, and more."
Local's response: I'm not too sure where the app found hiking in Florida, but everything else checks out and you'll always see someone outside enjoying the sunshine.
There's no shortage of things to do here, so you'll never be bored.
No State Income Tax
Answer: "Florida is one of seven states in the U.S. with no state income tax, which can be a big financial advantage for residents."
Local's response: One of Florida's many financial treasures for such an expensive place is the fact that there is no state income tax.
This is a really nice option for those across the country, especially California residents, as they pay the highest state income tax in the U.S., as told by a TurboTax report in November 2022.
Affordable Housing
Answer: "While some areas of Florida may have a high cost of living, there are also plenty of affordable housing options available, particularly in more rural areas of the state."
Local's response: Trust me, the Florida real estate market is not easy if you're planning to live in a major metropolitan area. You most likely won't find much affordable in downtown Fort Lauderdale or in the heart of Miami, but there are surrounding cities outside of the busy hot spots that provide affordable places.
The more north you go in Florida, as well, the cheaper it can be.
Diverse Culture
Answer: "Florida is a diverse state, with a rich history and cultural heritage that is reflected in its art, music, food, and festivals."
Local's response: Florida, especially Miami, is filled with diversity. So much so, there are towns dedicated to different countries, such as Little Havana and Little Haiti.
The diverse cultures allow for different types of authentic cuisines, a variety of nightlife filled with all kinds of music styles and even massive festivals like Calle Ocho in Miami.
Proximity to Attractions
Answer: "Florida is home to several world-renowned attractions, including Disney World, Universal Studios, and Busch Gardens, as well as numerous museums, art galleries, and cultural institutions."
Local's response: Orlando is basically the amusement park capital of the country and even other major cities around the state have attractions, as well, making everything within driving distance.
Tampa has Busch Gardens, Tallahassee has the state Capital, St. Augustine has the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and Miami has Miami Seaquarium.
