Here's What A $250K Home Looks Like In 5 Florida Cities & Where You Can Get The Best Deal
The main difference is the layout of each property.
The Florida real estate market is constantly changing, and it has slightly calmed down compared to six months ago. For an affordable price of $250,000, there are livable homes available in the five major metropolitan areas of the Sunshine State.
Real estate down south differs in the luxury department, depending on price and location, but there are some homes in popular cities that are large in size and layout for a single-family dwelling.
We compiled a list of what you can get for $250K in the top metropolis towns in Florida and which community offers the most bang for your buck.
Miami
The Miami home for sale.
A quick Zillow search revealed there was only one property available in the Miami area at that price point and it's near Palmetto Bay.
It's a three-bedroom, one-bathroom and it's coined in the description as "The Handyman Special." The listing agent also included that the home does need updating, but at least there's a yard in the back for entertaining guests.
It's located at 14680 Polk St., Miami, FL.
Fort Lauderdale
The home in Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale did not have any options for the $250,000 amount. The next best thing was a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home five minutes away from the downtown area. It's listed for $260,000 and recently took a $5,000 price cut on February 2.
It is 1,053 square feet, and while some things are new, like the roof, water heater and A/C, the listing agent acknowledged that the house needs some work.
It's located at 3011 N.W. 12th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Orlando
The Orlando home.
There are a lot cheaper options in Orlando, Florida. You can find a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $247,900.
Zillow shows photos of the inside that look newly renovated and the building is "move-in" ready. There is a garage and it is freshly painted, as seen in the listing pictures and in the description. There is also a private patio and yard.
It is also located by all the theme parks. The home is at 5145 Pueblo St., Orlando, FL.
Tampa
The Tampa home.
In Tampa, you can find a variety of properties because around the area are St. Petersburg and Clearwater. While there aren't many competitive options within the perimeter of the town, there is one listed for $229,500.
A three-bedroom, one-bathroom for 1,104 square feet is listed at $229,500. It's freshly painted with an open floor plan and sliding glass doors to get out to the backyard.
It's located at 3412 N. 48th St., Tampa, FL.
Jacksonville
The Jacksonville home.
Jacksonville seems to be the clear winner.
You can get a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,237-square-foot home. It has a fireplace and an open floor plan with a ton of natural light because of the large windows. There is an eat-in dining space near the kitchen and even a garage. The property has a covered backyard for privacy, as well.
It was built in 2007. It's located at 2520 Round Table Ct., Jacksonville, FL.
The city also had another impressive listing.
It's a three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,200-square-foot home. The real estate is two stories, newly renovated and it was built in 2022. It's on the market for $249,000.
There are stainless steel appliances and granite kitchen countertops. It is located at 3038 Pine Ave., Jacksonville, FL.
These listings are accurate at the time of publication and are subject to change.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.