A TikToker Showed What Florida Apartments You Can Rent For $1,400/Month & It's Shocking
"This was just unacceptable for the price that they were asking for."
A series of viral videos showing the condition of a Florida apartment prior to one TikTok user's move-in date has shocked viewers.
A creator who goes by the name of Taliah Marie captioned the video: "Us thinking we were about to move my sister into her first solo apartment...then seeing the condition of the apartment and immediately moving her out".
She showed clips of the property and the post received over 3 million views.
A follow-up post showed the $1,400/month apartment had dirty cabinets, stained floors, and a grimy shower.
She explained that her sister signed the lease prior to seeing the apartment, and though she toured a different unit in the same building, this one was significantly different and not up to their standards.
"We just ended up not even trying to clean it at all because this was just unacceptable for the price that they were asking for this place for her to even live there," Marie said. "I know a lot of people have to live under conditions like this, which is understandable to keep a roof over your head, but they shouldn't have been asking for as much money as they were asking for it to look like this."
@_lovemarieexo
Reply to @ariiways It was a LONG day to say the least. Let me know if you guys wanna see the actual apartment she ended up moving to! 😩😇 #fyp #viral #fail #apartmenttour #scam #fypシ #blackgirltiktok
She then showed the online listing they originally saw for the 608-square-foot unit. The TikToker said the price increased from $1,331 to $1,396.
In the comments, she updated viewers that the listing price had gone up yet again, putting it on the market for $1,416.
@_lovemarieexo
Reply to @happinesshealss I’m 99.9% sure they didnt change a thing, but hey the move in date is further out now so maybe they plan to. 🤷🏾♀️
Viewers showed their support for the posts.
"No way, that place looks like it should be like $500 lol. I’m glad she got something better," one user commented.
"This gotttta be Florida!! They charge 1200$ for an apartment that’s $800 in other states smh…" another chimed in.
The state's highly competitive and inflated rental market, often makes it difficult for Florida residents to find affordable living that meets their standards.