A Realtor Answered My Burning Questions On Finding A Florida Apartment Under $1,700 (VIDEO)
If you've been following my journey to find an apartment in Florida, specifically South Florida, you know it hasn't been an easy feat. From sharing my criteria to showing video tours of what is actually out there, I still haven't found a place.
There were so many questions I had when first starting the process, and even now, as I continued to find the perfect affordable place for me.
So, I had a realtor in the Sunshine State, Felicia Nemens, answer my burning questions...and the truth isn't exactly what I wanted to hear.
"We're up 58% higher in rental prices than anywhere else right now. So, we're like one of the most expensive places to live right now," Nemens said about Florida.
What's the average price you've seen on the rental market?
$1,650-2,400 is the median rent she's seen when looking for a place that aligns with the checklist I've looked for on my quest for new living quarters.
I wanted the best size for under $1,700 just outside the downtown area. This seemed to be a good call, as the realtor said places in the heart of the city range from $2,000-2,500.
The closer to the main town, the smaller the place and the higher the price tag. She also mentioned that if you're looking in apartment complexes, you'll usually pay more because you're buying into the amenities, like a gym.
Associate Editor, Jenna Kelley, on the search for an apartment.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
However, in some of the more sought out places, you can get an older building that could be out of date and not renovated because, demand is so high so landlords don't need to spend the extra money to spruce up the place.
What are the biggest mistakes people make when looking to rent?
"I think one of the biggest mistake is people think they can just do it by themselves, especially like in a rental, they're like, 'well, I can handle it,' you know what I mean?" Nemens said.
She continued to tell Narcity that realtors can do the work for clients since the market is extremely competitive and listings can be taken down fast.
Many people search the typical websites, like Zillow and Realtor, which she considers to be great websites but are not always up to date with the MLS, which is the Multiple Listing Service that realtors use to find places that aren't typically listed.
These websites, she shared, sometimes have properties that are listed but not available, which can be frustrating.
When someone finds a place, how long does it take for the move in process to go forward?
Between contracts, applications and landlord approvals, it could be a couple days to a week. Some properties even include an HOA approval, which could be weeks at a time.
It's important to have a flawless resume or it could be that much harder.
One of the apartment bedrooms Associate Editor, Jenna Kelley, saw.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
"If you don't have good credit, it's it's a struggle out there. You know, it's hard," she said. This is normally when she sees clients not getting approved — when too many applicants look better on paper than you.
About how many showings, on average, do you show clients until they find the place for them?
"Recently, I would say like in the past had varied like, I've shown one. And then it was like, 'okay, this is the one I love it.' But, lately, I would say it's more like from 10 to 20."
With my experience, she's not far off. I've seen even more places since my last piece published and still haven't found one. I'm definitely between the 10-20 mark at the moment.
What are important things to put on your checklist when looking for the perfect apartment?
A lot of times people focus on the aesthetic, the realtor said, but it's more about your budget vs. your lifestyle and everyone is different. Some people might focus on a backyard, while others might just prefer new appliances or location for the property.
The most important thing is really to know what you want and what your long term goals look like living there.
The backyard view of one of the apartment complexes.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
While Nemens is a realtor and said these kind of professional opinions can only help those on the search, many people shy away from hiring a firm because of compensation, but these professionals get paid from the landlord or the seller.
So, it can even be cost effective on not just your time and effort, but also your wallet knowing you'll probably be dropping a pretty penny on rent anyways.