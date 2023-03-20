A TikToker Rents A Two-Bedroom Miami Apartment For Under $1,300/Month & People Are Shocked
It's fully furnished with a washer and dryer!
A Virginia woman moved to Miami, FL, and now rents a two-bedroom, high-rise apartment for just $1,295/month. She gave a TikTok tour of her place, and, as competitive as the South Florida real estate market is, you bet her followers' jaws dropped.
The renter, Margaret Skiff, posted the video on March 16 and has since received 279.6K views, with many people flooding her comment section wondering how she got that price.
Her place comes fully furnished with an in-unit washer and dryer, a balcony and one and a half bathrooms. Cleaning supplies are included, as well as cups, plates, pots and pans, utensils and even a Keurig.
Skiff's bedroom includes a king-size bed.
People on the app started to compare how much they were paying in the Magic City to what she pays:
"Currently living in a 1x1.5 for $2,400 in Miami," one person replied.
Another said they were paying $1,100 just for a room. One TikToker asked how this was even possible:
"How did you find such a steal? I just checked and the cheapest one in Miami is $2,565 and it’s only a one-bedroom."
For a relative comparison, a quick Zillow search (at the time of this article's publication) reveals that there's only one apartment currently available in the Miami area for a similar price at $1,300/month. It's a 700-square-foot studio in Kendall.
So, how did she do it?
Skiff is transparent in her video about holding a monthly membership to a company called Landing. Essentially, it's a short-term housing company that sets you up in a rental that they take care of.
To go a bit more in-depth, Skiff is paying "monthly rent" as her membership fee and the company takes care of the deposit fees upon move-in and utility charges, while she lives lease-free.
The downside to living lease-free and using this company is that she can't stay as long as she'd like unless she paid the annual membership, which is $199 along with monthly rent.
According to Skiff in the comment section, all she has to do is pack up her toiletries and clothes when asked to leave on short notice, which, she claims is "super easy."
Landing has rental units across the country in over 375 cities. So, if she needed to relocate, it probably wouldn't be too difficult.