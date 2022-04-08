Florida Real Estate Agents Say You're Doing 5 Things Wrong When Renting Your First Apartment
These expert tips will help you find an affordable space!
The Florida real estate market is through the roof when it comes to apartment rent prices. For first-time renters, it's been tougher than ever to find the perfect spot.
Affordability has been a frequent question on social media, especially for apartments in the South Florida area, and everyone is putting in their two cents on how to navigate the continuous increase in payments.
While every experience is different, real estate agents based in South Florida gave Narcity five general things people do WRONG when searching for their first place.
1. Only Look At Brand New Apartments
Global Real Estate Advisor with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, Jaime Blatt, said Millennial and Gen-Z typically search for everything renovated from new appliances to gorgeous floors.
"Units of this luxury are at a premium cost which Millennials and Gen-Z are not prepared to pay," said Blatt.
She recommends you pay attention to where you rent.
"Look in boutique buildings instead of the high-rises with amenities. In this market, owners are renovating units so you can come across a great unit with great kitchens and bathrooms in a non-amenity building," said Blatt.
2. Shy Away From Realtors
Real Estate Agent with Lamacchia Realty, Felicia Ann Nemens, said many people think they need to pay extra money to afford a realtor, while oftentimes this is not the case.
"In my experience, a lot of people do not know that a Realtor is paid out of closing cost from the seller. Whether you are looking to buy or rent. So most people often shy away from working with one," said Nemens.
She also recommends consulting with more than one agent before you decide with whom you want to work.
3. Only Look At Online Listings
Online listings are helpful to get an idea of where you want to live, but when working with a real estate agent, they can send you properties that are otherwise not on a highly populated website, such as "boutique" places that Blatt mentioned.
"These sites are not always up to date with the MLS they take a little bit longer and a place you see may not always be available still," said Nemens. "A good realtor will send you properties."
It's important to ask your realtor any questions you may have when it comes to your first apartment.
4. Choosing 'Aesthetically Pleasing' Amenities
We can't forget this is a living space, and just because something is cute, does not mean it is functional. A quick "deal" isn't always a quality one.
"When looking with a Realtor, they can make sure they are asking all of your and their own personal questions and finding out everything about the property to make sure you are maximizing your money," said Nemens.
5. Doesn't Do Research
Whether you are looking for yourself or with the help of a realtor, you must familiarize yourself with the whereabouts of where you want to live so you are fully prepared when you start to search.
"Rental buildings are a great option these days as the rent prices are more stabilized than renting from a condo owner," says Blatt.
Have patience in the process and you will realize that there are plenty of options out there for you. Choosing wisely and taking your time to lay out the different properties will maximize your dollars and hopefully make you happier in the end.