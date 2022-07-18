The Largest Florida Apartment You Can Rent For $1,700 Is In This City & The Size Is Shocking
It's more than double the size of what you can get in other cities.
The real estate market for Florida apartments to rent has been on the radar for so many people moving to the area. It's been extremely difficult for many to find something affordable, but there is one city where you can get a decent size for cheap.
A recent study by RentCafe included nearly 99 Florida cities in their rental research and found that Panama City Beach had the largest apartments to rent for $1,700/month. That shocking size is 1,356 square feet.
In Coral Gables, located in Miami-Dade County, you can get the same price tag for the smallest size of 506 square feet, making the panhandle not seem like a bad move.
The average price for a one-bedroom apartment in PCB is just over $1,545, according to Zumper.
The area is a waterfront town/vacation destination in Northwest Florida and is home to more than 12,700 people. The median household income is a little over $63,000 as of 2019, which is on track with the national average in 2020 which is around $67,000 annually.
On the contrary, Coral Gables has a population is over 47,000 and the median income is estimated at over $100,000. With apartments sized at 506 square feet renting for $1,700 or more, it's no surprise that PCB is growing in popularity with newcomers eager to call it home.
The city is fairly attractive for more than its affordable housing. They have Caribbean-style resorts, popular restaurants, museums, theaters, galleries and boutiques arriving on the scene daily.
The panhandle town also gets great weather. Mix that with affordable housing, along with a decent economy and job market and you're bound to see migrations of people moving there.
There's a never-ending amount of beach bars, live music and vibrant nightlife spots for you to enjoy while living there, too. The whole family can enjoy day/night hotspots like Dave & Buster’s or the IMAX at Pier Park.
Nothing beats Gulf Coast living, but PCB is unique because it is where you can go get your steps in at a state park one minute and then find yourself kayaking or jet skiing the next.